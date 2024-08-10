Everything You Wanted To Know About Canned Seafood, According To Chefs

When prepping a seafood dinner, a fillet of fresh fish is often the what we favor as the star of the meal. Fresh fish is undoubtedly delicious and nutritious, but it often overshadows another form of seafood — canned fish. But in reality, selecting canned fish can actually bring a whole host of amazing benefits, from its ease of storage and prep, to its soft, edible bones and rich nutrients.

Using this conveniently packaged form of fish can add heaps of flavor and a healthy dose of protein to your dishes with far less effort than what is required to prepare its fresh counterpart. That's largely because canned fish is readily available, incredibly budget-friendly, and comes in many varieties. Whether you're making a quick and easy lunch at home or preparing a more sophisticated meal for guests, there's a type of canned fish to suit your needs.

Most of us have probably grabbed a can of tuna or salmon at the store, but did you know that other types of seafood like squid and trout can come in this conveniently preserved form too? We asked experts for their input on the world of canned fish so we can explore its diversity, versatility, and the many ways to incorporate it into your home cooking. If you're a fresh fish devotee, we hope we can provide you with some newfound inspiration to give one of the many canned varieties a go in your next recipe!