Skip Cajun Seasoning, Try This Bold Middle Eastern-Inspired Blend On Fries Instead

If you're looking for a new seasoning that will take your fries to the next level, za'atar is where it's at. Although you could easily pick up your favorite fast food fries and give them the za'atar treatment, why not go all the way and make some hand-cut fries at home?

After slicing the potatoes to an ideal size, coat them with olive oil, and pop them in the oven until they're as crispy as you like them. Another small drizzle of oil and a tablespoon or two if za'atar seasoning will complete the ensemble. Be careful not to pour too much of the seasoning on at once, as it has a rather strong flavor.

If you're a dipper, you might be wondering what the best sauce is for za'atar-seasoned fries. While ketchup fanatics will obviously just douse them in their beloved tomato goop, we recommend mixing up a sauce that combines, lemon juice and tahini with greek yogurt, garlic, and just a touch of maple syrup.