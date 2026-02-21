Skip Cajun Seasoning, Try This Bold Middle Eastern-Inspired Blend On Fries Instead
Honestly, we're always looking for new ways to eat potatoes. Still, if we had to choose one potato dish to eat for the rest of our lives, it would obviously be french fries. From steak fries and shoestring to crinkle cut and curly, they're crispy, salty, yummy, and oh-so versatile. Then, of course, there's the option to add seasoning. Cajun seasoning is a popular option, but as far as Cajun fries go, Brother's Food Mart in New Orleans has a version that reigns supreme. So, rather than settle for a lesser Cajun-spiced spud, try something new and exciting — like za'atar fries.
In case you're unfamiliar, za'atar is a Middle Eastern seasoning blend that combines oregano, thyme, marjoram, sumac, and toasted sesame seeds. It's earthy, tangy, bright, and just the right amount of nutty. If you frequent Middle Eastern restaurants, you might recognize the flavor from manakish, a Lebanese dish that features olive oil, cheese, and Za'atar seasoning on pita bread. Sprinkled on fries, za'atar adds unique layers of citrusy, herbaceous flavor.
A good dipping sauce makes za'atar fries complete
If you're looking for a new seasoning that will take your fries to the next level, za'atar is where it's at. Although you could easily pick up your favorite fast food fries and give them the za'atar treatment, why not go all the way and make some hand-cut fries at home?
After slicing the potatoes to an ideal size, coat them with olive oil, and pop them in the oven until they're as crispy as you like them. Another small drizzle of oil and a tablespoon or two if za'atar seasoning will complete the ensemble. Be careful not to pour too much of the seasoning on at once, as it has a rather strong flavor.
If you're a dipper, you might be wondering what the best sauce is for za'atar-seasoned fries. While ketchup fanatics will obviously just douse them in their beloved tomato goop, we recommend mixing up a sauce that combines, lemon juice and tahini with greek yogurt, garlic, and just a touch of maple syrup.