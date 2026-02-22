What Happened To Bon AppéSweet Chocolate After Shark Tank?
Many small food companies have graced the "Shark Tank" stage over the years, taking a big risk in often very saturated CPG and beverage spaces. In order to stand out from not-so-good-for-you treats and snacks, many creative founders put a spin on these foods and make healthier versions. One example is Bon AppéSweet, which produces artisanal chocolate with superfoods.
Thereasa Black, the founder of Bon AppéSweet, appeared on "Shark Tank" in Season 17, Episode 9, making a statement that many of us relate to: "There's a little chocoholic living inside of us all." Her reasoning behind creating the company was that even chocoholics want a better-for-you option, and some of the "healthier" chocolates still contained sugar alcohols and additives. Bon AppéSweet chocolate is dairy-free, organic, and sweetened with dates.
The founder is a former Navy officer and lawyer, and started the business with the promise to do something after the Navy that would allow her to spend more time with her young daughter. Using her undergrad degree in advertising and watching YouTube videos, she was able to teach herself how to make chocolate, package it, and brand it. The Sharks have shown to be receptive to this concept of "healthy-fying" classic treats, and appreciate a strong background story — these were two factors that helped Orka Bar Protein Ice Cream find success on the show.
What happened on Shark Tank?
Chocolate companies have seen mixed success on "Shark Tank" — another artisanal chocolate company called Gatsby found investment, while another called Chocomize walked away without a deal. Black knew she had to really pitch with confidence and clarity, and she did exactly that. This episode of "Shark Tank" featured Rashaun Williams, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Kendra Scott, and Black asked them for $75,000 in exchange for 10% of her company. The Sharks sampled three flavors of Bon AppéSweet: the Golden Chocolate (the company's version of white chocolate), Better-Than-Milk Chocolate (dairy-free), and Pumpkin Spice Warrior — and everyone was impressed.
All of the sometimes hard-to-impress Sharks loved the flavors, particularly of the Golden Chocolate, and appreciated how it was still sweet as a chocolate bar should be, but without added sugars. At the time of the show, Black explained that she made the chocolate herself in her factory, with each bar costing $2.48 to make. Selling directly to consumers, the bars go for $8.50. The chocolate bars had already made it onto the shelves of several hundred Walmarts and Whole Foods, with Sam's Club wanting to carry them.
Rashaun Williams was very enthusiastic about the company and interrupted Black as she was running through logistics, telling her that she was asking for less than she should have. He offered her exactly what she asked for, and then Robert Herjavec jumped in, wanting to be a part of the deal. Black ended up accepting the double offer, which resulted in $100,000 for Herjavec for 10%, and $75,000 from Williams for 10%.
Bon AppéSweet Chocolate after Shark Tank
Since the company's "Shark Tank" appearance, it has released a new chocolate flavor, Shark Chocolate 37% Cacao with coffee and sea salt caramel. On the company's website, there are far more products than just chocolate bars, including chocolate chips, chocolate-covered nuts, variety packs of different chocolate flavors, and even fresh-roasted coffee.
The bars showcased on "Shark Tank" remain the same price, at $8.50. The Better-For-You chocolate bar line is still made with dates as the sweetener, but Bon AppéSweet has introduced a new line of bars that uses cane sugar. This line, called Beyond, uses minimal ingredients and less added cane sugar than the standard chocolate bar. This product line was introduced, according to the company's FAQ page, to accommodate those who still want better-for-you chocolate but can't afford the $8.50 for the date-sweetened bars.
What's next for Bon AppéSweet?
On LinkedIn, Thereasa Black has the title of CEO of Bon AppéSweet and remains active, posting about the company and her recent experience on "Shark Tank." The company's Instagram page has most recently posted about its "Shark Tank" experience, as this episode aired in January 2026.
It appears that Bon AppéSweet is continuing to expand; on its "Where to Buy Page," it now shows that aside from Walmart and Whole Foods, the chocolate is in plenty of smaller, independent grocers. The majority of the stores where the chocolate is stocked are on the East Coast and the Midwest, with Utah being the state furthest West where you can find Bon AppéSweet.
As of February 2026, Bon AppéSweet seems to be on an upward trajectory, with new products and is stocking its products in new stores. With Black's strong entrepreneurial skills and creativity, and the post-"Shark Tank" magic, Bon AppéSweet appears to be a success story.