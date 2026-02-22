What Happened To Bon AppéSweet Chocolate After Shark Tank?

Many small food companies have graced the "Shark Tank" stage over the years, taking a big risk in often very saturated CPG and beverage spaces. In order to stand out from not-so-good-for-you treats and snacks, many creative founders put a spin on these foods and make healthier versions. One example is Bon AppéSweet, which produces artisanal chocolate with superfoods.

Thereasa Black, the founder of Bon AppéSweet, appeared on "Shark Tank" in Season 17, Episode 9, making a statement that many of us relate to: "There's a little chocoholic living inside of us all." Her reasoning behind creating the company was that even chocoholics want a better-for-you option, and some of the "healthier" chocolates still contained sugar alcohols and additives. Bon AppéSweet chocolate is dairy-free, organic, and sweetened with dates.

The founder is a former Navy officer and lawyer, and started the business with the promise to do something after the Navy that would allow her to spend more time with her young daughter. Using her undergrad degree in advertising and watching YouTube videos, she was able to teach herself how to make chocolate, package it, and brand it. The Sharks have shown to be receptive to this concept of "healthy-fying" classic treats, and appreciate a strong background story — these were two factors that helped Orka Bar Protein Ice Cream find success on the show.