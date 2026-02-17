The Best (And Cheaper) Alternatives To Canned Lobster, According To An Expert

Canned lobster is an excellent solution for seafood cravings, as it's much easier to prepare than the crustacean itself. Despite its convenience, canned lobster certainly isn't cheap, and it might not fit into every grocery budget. In our exclusive chat with Charlotte Langley, founder and CEO of the gourmet food brand Nice Cans, the chef clued us in on many lower-cost seafood alternatives that hit similar notes as canned lobster. "In many recipes, what people associate with 'lobster flavor' is actually the interplay of sweetness, butter, and seasoning," explains Langley. So, it's wholly possible to, as Langley puts it, "maintain the spirit of the dish," by carefully choosing a less expensive substitution.

Despite some slight differences, lump crab meat comes rather close to the flavor profile of lobster, while having a similarly tender texture. This versatile ingredient is wonderful as a general alternative, but what about specific dishes? Surimi, a type of imitation seafood with a lengthy history, is another canned lobster substitution that Langley dubs a "Budget-friendly option for cold seafood salads." Then there are mildly-flavored langostinos, or "little lobsters" when translated from Spanish. Langley describes this relative of the lobster as "visually comparable [to lobster] in composed dishes." In case you're wondering, composed dishes feature ingredients that are carefully separated on the plate (à la Niçoise salad), so finding a replacement that bears a resemblance to lobster is an important consideration.