The Best (And Cheaper) Alternatives To Canned Lobster, According To An Expert
Canned lobster is an excellent solution for seafood cravings, as it's much easier to prepare than the crustacean itself. Despite its convenience, canned lobster certainly isn't cheap, and it might not fit into every grocery budget. In our exclusive chat with Charlotte Langley, founder and CEO of the gourmet food brand Nice Cans, the chef clued us in on many lower-cost seafood alternatives that hit similar notes as canned lobster. "In many recipes, what people associate with 'lobster flavor' is actually the interplay of sweetness, butter, and seasoning," explains Langley. So, it's wholly possible to, as Langley puts it, "maintain the spirit of the dish," by carefully choosing a less expensive substitution.
Despite some slight differences, lump crab meat comes rather close to the flavor profile of lobster, while having a similarly tender texture. This versatile ingredient is wonderful as a general alternative, but what about specific dishes? Surimi, a type of imitation seafood with a lengthy history, is another canned lobster substitution that Langley dubs a "Budget-friendly option for cold seafood salads." Then there are mildly-flavored langostinos, or "little lobsters" when translated from Spanish. Langley describes this relative of the lobster as "visually comparable [to lobster] in composed dishes." In case you're wondering, composed dishes feature ingredients that are carefully separated on the plate (à la Niçoise salad), so finding a replacement that bears a resemblance to lobster is an important consideration.
Other excellent swaps for pricey canned lobster
If you want to whip up a classic lobster roll recipe at home but don't have the bucks for canned lobster, Chef Charlotte Langley suggests another popular shellfish. According to the Nice Cans founder, shrimp "Works well in dips, rolls, and pasta fillings." While the flavor varies according to type, shrimp typically have a mild sweetness and minor briny notes thanks to their ocean habitat. Shrimp have a tendency to become chewy when overcooked, so be sure to pull the crustaceans from the heat once their tails turn inward, and they take on a pinkish or pale orange shade. From there, you can cut them into chunks as needed for easier incorporation into dishes.
Langley assures us that there are also replacements for canned lobster that are "Suitable for chowders and baked preparations." For these kinds of recipes, she recommends halibut, cod, or another firm white fish. White fish lacks the potent "fishy" flavor of salmon and herring, but certain types have a sweet, buttery richness that can elevate creamy soups and delicate fish cakes. Thanks to Chef Langley's proposed substitutions, you can affordably recreate lobster-based masterpieces in your kitchen for a fraction of the price.