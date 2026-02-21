We Asked 3 Chefs For The Best Grocery-Store Frozen Pizza. Here's What They Said
There's nothing quite like the cheesy, saucy combo of a fresh-from-the-oven pizza. This delectable meal is widely beloved not only for its deliciousness, but also its convenience. Grabbing a pizza for a fast and easy weeknight or weekend meal is a staple in many households. But even though takeout pizza is often quick, sometimes, you need something even quicker.
That's where frozen pizza comes in. Keeping your favorite pie stashed in the freezer makes it a breeze to prepare a delicious and reliable meal in a pinch. But not all frozen pizzas are created equal. While some stand up to their restaurant counterparts, others may leave you disappointed. We asked experts Mark Bello (owner/operator of Pizza School NYC), Amy Casey (personal chef and food blogger at Amy Casey Cooks), and chef Art Smith of Homecomin' Kitchen in Disney Springs their opinions on the best options. Discover their favorite grocery-store frozen pizzas to add to your next shopping list.
Giordano's deep-dish stuffed pizza
Giordano's is famed for its signature Chicago deep-dish pizza. The pizza, which originated in Italy, was brought to Chicago in the 1970s, and quickly gained popularity thanks to its double-crust, cheese-stuffed style. For a long time, if you didn't live in or near Chicago, however, you couldn't get your hands on this coveted pizza. Luckily, that has changed.
Now, Giordano's ships its frozen pizzas nationwide and you can also buy them frozen from Costco, making it possible to indulge in this pie no matter where you live. It's worth the effort (and cost) to get this brand, according to Amy Casey. This is one of her go-tos when she's craving the Chicago-style pizza she grew up eating.
Choose from cheese, pepperoni, sausage, or spinach, all handmade with high-quality ingredients. "When buying a frozen pizza, I look for ones with as few ingredients as possible and little to no preservatives," said Casey. "I like the ingredients, including the cheese and any toppings, to be generous," she added. Giordano's definitely checks all of those boxes, with nearly a pound of mozzarella in every pizza and a commitment to fresh ingredients.
Di Fara classic pizza
"If I'm in the mood for more of an East Coast-style pizza, I pick up a Di Fara frozen pizza," said Amy Casey. "It's also a pizza that originated from a restaurant and has great quality." This revered New York City pizza joint is beloved by famed pizza critics like Barstool Sports and One Bite pizza review's Dave Portnoy, who gave it top marks, ranking it a 9.4 on his rigorous 10-point scale. "Yep, it's really good pizza. It lives up to the hype," Portnoy succinctly claimed in his YouTube review — which is likely why the restaurant's line is almost always out the door.
Luckily, you can skip the wait and enjoy this pizza even if you're not in the Big Apple, since Di Fara frozen pizzas are stocked at several grocery store chains like ShopRite, Kroger, Target, and more. Choose from Di Fara's first-ever vodka sauce frozen pizza topped with mozzarella, parm, and basil — or try the classic margarita style. There are also pepperoni and three-meat varieties for those who prefer a more protein-heavy pie.
Uno's Pizzeria Chicago-style deep dish pizza
Uno's Pizzeria is undoubtedly the king of deep-dish pizza. This Chicago pizzeria is widely credited with inventing the style of pizza now synonymous with the Windy City. The first restaurant opened in 1943 and became a franchise in the late 1970s, bringing deep-dish to a larger audience. And while the pizza fresh from the restaurant ovens is delicious, the frozen pizza holds its own, too. Uno's deep-dish style has been available frozen since 1988, so it's graced many grocery store shelves for decades — which is likely why it's a popular option and beloved by fans like Amy Casey.
Though known for the deep-dish style, Uno offers a wide range of frozen pies. Thin-crust, flatbreads, strombolis, and even calzones are on offer, with several flavors of each. But the deep dish is where this restaurant really shines — just be sure to get the "classic" style (with the tomato sauce on top of the cheese) for a more authentic experience. Opt for the simple cheese pizza, or consider a more adventurous combo like supreme with bell peppers, sausage, pepperoni, onions, and mushrooms.
Trader Joe's pizza bianca
If you prefer a white pizza to a classic tomato pie, look no further than Trader Joe's pizza bianca. Made in a southern Italian style, it has a thin, chewy crust that is topped with Parmesan cheese, mozzarella, onion, and rosemary. Though it has simple ingredients, it delivers big on flavor like all of Trader Joe's frozen pizzas — and is why chef Art Smith recommends them as some of his favorites.
Though you can eat this pizza as-is, you can also "experiment with infused oils for a very light drizzle of additional flavor," said Smith. "Truffle, basil, or lemon-infused oils can elevate a store-bought pizza [...] I even like a few very small dollops of fig jam to temper the saltiness with a judicious amount of sweet," he added. Fig jam pairs especially well with this pizza's rosemary flavor, making it a topping match made in pizza heaven.
Stouffer's French bread pizza
"Pizza is personal, and for me, Stouffer's French Bread Pizza is a big slice of frozen pizza nostalgia (even though it's technically not a slice)," said Pizza School NYC's Mark Bello. This classic frozen pizza style that was popular in the '90s comes in five different variations, including extra cheese and deluxe. But the main thing they all have is the same signature, ultra-thick crust made by slicing a loaf of French bread in half. While this bready pizza may not be for everyone, it's perfect for carb-lovers that like the crispy exterior — as opposed to a softer, more chewy crust that you'd find with classic New York pie.
But there's a thoughtful reason Bello recommended this particular frozen pizza above all the rest. "I find the French bread as a base improves after freezing and reheating, delivering a very satisfying crispy payoff, whereas the more 'traditional' crust [...] loses its ideal chewy-crispy balance from frozen form," he explained.
Home Run Inn thin-crust pizza
Home Run Pizza originated in 1947 with Mary Grittani and Nick Perrino in Chicago. While this midwest city is mostly known for its deep-dish style pizza, Home Run Inn took a different approach. In the restaurant, the pizza dough ages for about 48 hours, giving it a more fermented flavor. It's then rolled out into a thin crust and topped with well-seasoned tomato sauce and shredded mozzarella.
Home Run Inn's frozen pizzas have this same signature approach. Made from the same family recipe as the in-restaurant pies, the ultra-thin frozen pizzas are available with several different toppings, including classic options like cheese, pepperoni, or veggie lovers. What they all have in common, however, is the brand's commitment to high-quality ingredients. The crust is made using just five ingredients, and the sauce is a simple combo of tomatoes, salt, water, and spices. The result is crispy, delicious, "excellent" pizza that's just as good as the original, according to Amy Casey.
Trader Joe's margherita pizza
While the Trader Joe's margherita pizza may seem simple, that's actually a major selling point, according to Art Smith. Made with wheat flour, tomato purée, mozzarella cheese, and topped with basil, this pizza is a deliciously perfect base for your own toppings. "I look for store-bought frozen pizzas that are simple so that I can make them my own in a pinch," Smith explained.
This pizza's fermented crust is thin and bubbly, giving it a chewy texture that's the perfect base for creative toppings. "I love to add thin slices of sweet baby bell peppers, olives, and diced cured meats," Smith added.
Mark Bello has a different approach to toppings, recommending "a grating of genuine Pecorino Romano, a drizzle of good olive oil, or a sprinkle of chili flakes goes a long way, and Mike's Hot Honey works magic." Or, if you're short on groceries or just don't want to add the extra work, this pizza is equally delicious on its own.