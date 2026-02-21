We Asked 3 Chefs For The Best Grocery-Store Frozen Pizza. Here's What They Said

Giordano's is famed for its signature Chicago deep-dish pizza. The pizza, which originated in Italy, was brought to Chicago in the 1970s, and quickly gained popularity thanks to its double-crust, cheese-stuffed style. For a long time, if you didn't live in or near Chicago, however, you couldn't get your hands on this coveted pizza. Luckily, that has changed.

Now, Giordano's ships its frozen pizzas nationwide and you can also buy them frozen from Costco, making it possible to indulge in this pie no matter where you live. It's worth the effort (and cost) to get this brand, according to Amy Casey. This is one of her go-tos when she's craving the Chicago-style pizza she grew up eating.

Choose from cheese, pepperoni, sausage, or spinach, all handmade with high-quality ingredients. "When buying a frozen pizza, I look for ones with as few ingredients as possible and little to no preservatives," said Casey. "I like the ingredients, including the cheese and any toppings, to be generous," she added. Giordano's definitely checks all of those boxes, with nearly a pound of mozzarella in every pizza and a commitment to fresh ingredients.