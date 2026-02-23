Why Food At The White House Was So Bad Under FDR

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"We had a rainwater soup followed by rubber squab, a nice wilted salad, and a cake some admirer had sent in." That was how Ernest Hemingway described dinner at Franklin Delano Roosevelt's White House (via Foreign Policy). The Great Depression began in 1929 and was in full swing when the Democratic nominee, known as FDR, won the presidential election. By his inauguration in March 1933, unemployment stood at nearly 25% — the highest it has ever been in the U.S. FDR's economic policies, collectively known as The New Deal, produced agencies that went by alphabet soup-like acronyms: AAA, CWA, FCC, SEC, and dozens of others. Had there actually been alphabet soup in the White House, surely it would have been as tragic as the one Hemingway tried.

The aggressively frugal White House food was a way of signaling to the nation that austerity wasn't a choice, even for the first family. Subsequent food rationing during World War II and a brass tacks approach to cooking in the White House kitchen meant the fare in the 32nd president's official residence remained dreadful throughout his 12 years in office.

Eating before coming to the White House for a meal became a running joke. Bread and butter sandwiches, boiled vegetables, and spaghetti were common. While some presidents liked their steaks cooked a certain way, FDR's signature lunch consisted of deviled eggs with tomato sauce, mashed potatoes, prune pudding, and coffee. The most important aspect of the meal? It offered sufficient nutrition for under 8 cents!