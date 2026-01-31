Presidents Who Had Infamously Bad White House Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Food served at the White House plays a fascinating role. To those who pay attention, it simultaneously offers a view of how the presidential residence portrays itself through intricately curated menus, such as those at state dinners, as well as an intimate insight into the POTUS' daily eating habits. Sometimes, it's an unexpected comfort food like Donald Trump's special 'poison' bowl of candy. Other times, it's a surprising hobby – like the time Barack Obama became the first President to brew beer in the White House.

In addition to being driven by the preferences of the first family, meals at the White House have also reflected world affairs and the country's economic climate, as in the case of Depression-era and wartime presidents like Franklin D. Roosevelt. More recently, Chef Cristeta Comerford, who cooked in the White House for 30 years, during which she fed 5 presidents, revealed in an interview with NPR that she would regularly watch the news to gauge the president's mood and would prepare meals accordingly.

Given all the factors influencing it, food at the presidential residence is never monochrome. Instead, it spans a spectrum that ranges from exemplary when it needs to be, to quirky and outlandish, and even all the way to downright awful.