The East Coast Soup That Was Always On President John F Kennedy's Table

The U.S. presidents' favorite foods run the gamut from Thomas Jefferson's revolutionary mac and cheese to Harry Truman's fried chicken. One particularly fitting food preference was President John F. Kennedy's love of fish chowder. The regional delicacy was a go-to meal for the Massachusetts-born politician. The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum reports that New England-style fish chowder was one of his favorite dishes. His fondness for soup was well-known by his cohorts, who remembered him as a "soup, sandwich, and fruit" sort of guy when lunchtime came around. A bowl of fish chowder would likely get the president's appetite up, but JFK was reportedly a modest eater who "often had to be reminded that it was dinnertime."

New England fish chowder has a long history. It was initially eaten by Indigenous people in the Northeast, and later by settlers, fishermen, and sailors in New England. The chowder typically starred cod or haddock, while the additions of salt pork and plain crackers, known as hardtack, seasoned and thickened the stew. Nowadays, it's usually creamy and starchy, thanks to dairy and potatoes.

JFK reportedly indulged in the dish regularly while in Hyannis Port, a Massachusetts village where the Kennedy Compound is located. Unsurprisingly, he loved New England clam chowder, too, and reportedly used to pack thermoses of it to share with on-duty Secret Service agents when the weather was cold.