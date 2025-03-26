The Imported Beer John F Kennedy Liked To Drink
John F. Kennedy had a taste for the finer things — tailored suits, eloquent speeches, and a command of international affairs that redefined modern leadership. But when it came to beer, the 35th president of the United States reached for an ice-cold Heineken. Long before the iconic green bottle became a staple in American refrigerators, JFK proudly sipped the Dutch import, an uncommon choice in an era dominated by domestic lagers.
The origins of Kennedy's affinity for Heineken remain a mystery, but it was a departure from the light-bodied options that ruled the U.S. market in the 1960s. While many Americans were content (and likely only familiar) with local libations, JFK elected to drink beer from across the pond.
First brewed in 1873 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken in Amsterdam, the namesake lager was prized for its golden hue, malty cereal and ripe banana notes, subtly bitter hops, and slight skunky aroma (a side effect of its green bottle). Nearly a century later, Heineken became the go-to refreshment of a young, charismatic leader.
Heineken was JFK's favorite beer
JFK was known to enjoy Heineken on occasion, whether at White House gatherings or in private moments of relaxation. He also had a penchant for cocktails, especially daiquiris and bloody marys. Other U.S. presidents had their own signature drinks: George Washington knocked back dark porters, Andrew Jackson was a fan of whiskey, Teddy Roosevelt appreciated a classic mint julep, Ronald Reagan was a self-proclaimed "wine buff," Barack Obama is a beer aficionado, and Donald Trump swigs several Diet Cokes daily.
During Kennedy's presidency — historically defined by intellect, ambition, and an eye toward the future — imported beers were a rarity in an industry led by American-made brands like Anheuser-Busch, Schlitz, Pabst, and Miller. In the years that followed, however, Heineken's popularity surged, paving the way for the nation's embrace of global beer culture. Today, Heineken is one of the most recognized beer brands in the world. JFK may not have lived to witness the craft beer revolution or the rise of international brews in the U.S., but as with many of his viewpoints, he was ahead of the curve.