The Imported Beer John F Kennedy Liked To Drink

John F. Kennedy had a taste for the finer things — tailored suits, eloquent speeches, and a command of international affairs that redefined modern leadership. But when it came to beer, the 35th president of the United States reached for an ice-cold Heineken. Long before the iconic green bottle became a staple in American refrigerators, JFK proudly sipped the Dutch import, an uncommon choice in an era dominated by domestic lagers.

The origins of Kennedy's affinity for Heineken remain a mystery, but it was a departure from the light-bodied options that ruled the U.S. market in the 1960s. While many Americans were content (and likely only familiar) with local libations, JFK elected to drink beer from across the pond.

First brewed in 1873 by Gerard Adriaan Heineken in Amsterdam, the namesake lager was prized for its golden hue, malty cereal and ripe banana notes, subtly bitter hops, and slight skunky aroma (a side effect of its green bottle). Nearly a century later, Heineken became the go-to refreshment of a young, charismatic leader.