The Simple Italian Sandwich That Made Its Way Onto Trump's Air Force One

The food aboard Air Force One should be some of the finest in the sky, but that's not really the case. While unquestionably more extravagant than a regular weekday meal, grub aboard the presidential plane must also meet several criteria. Security issues must be taken into account as well as the sitting president's dietary preferences and quirks (like when George H.W. Bush had broccoli banned from Air Force One). Furthermore, the food must be relatively versatile, since it is served to the president's staff, security detail, press corps, and others. Considering few cuisines are as universally loved as Italian, not to mention how deliciously hearty yet elegant the food is, it's no surprise that the simple Italian Trio sandwich is served on President Donald Trump's Air Force One. A now-deleted Instagram post from Margo Martin, Special Assistant and Communications Advisor to Donald Trump, depicted an AF1 menu featuring the sandwich. On the presidential aircraft, it's apparently served with kettle chips, chocolate chip cannoli, and a beverage of choice.

The Italian Trio sandwich gets its name from the cold cuts layered within: sliced prosciutto, salami, and soppressata. The latter, generally made from dry-cured pork, is known for its deeply meaty and spiced flavors. The combination, paired with burrata, pesto, and fresh arugula, makes for a perfectly balanced sandwich. Since it is made in a French baguette instead of Italian ciabatta or focaccia, the sandwich isn't completely traditional. But then, Air Force One's galley isn't focused on tradition; it's aimed at keeping individuals dealing with high-stakes situations well-fed while they work.