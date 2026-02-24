The Simple Italian Sandwich That Made Its Way Onto Trump's Air Force One
The food aboard Air Force One should be some of the finest in the sky, but that's not really the case. While unquestionably more extravagant than a regular weekday meal, grub aboard the presidential plane must also meet several criteria. Security issues must be taken into account as well as the sitting president's dietary preferences and quirks (like when George H.W. Bush had broccoli banned from Air Force One). Furthermore, the food must be relatively versatile, since it is served to the president's staff, security detail, press corps, and others. Considering few cuisines are as universally loved as Italian, not to mention how deliciously hearty yet elegant the food is, it's no surprise that the simple Italian Trio sandwich is served on President Donald Trump's Air Force One. A now-deleted Instagram post from Margo Martin, Special Assistant and Communications Advisor to Donald Trump, depicted an AF1 menu featuring the sandwich. On the presidential aircraft, it's apparently served with kettle chips, chocolate chip cannoli, and a beverage of choice.
The Italian Trio sandwich gets its name from the cold cuts layered within: sliced prosciutto, salami, and soppressata. The latter, generally made from dry-cured pork, is known for its deeply meaty and spiced flavors. The combination, paired with burrata, pesto, and fresh arugula, makes for a perfectly balanced sandwich. Since it is made in a French baguette instead of Italian ciabatta or focaccia, the sandwich isn't completely traditional. But then, Air Force One's galley isn't focused on tradition; it's aimed at keeping individuals dealing with high-stakes situations well-fed while they work.
The Italian Trio isn't the only comfort food you'd find on Air Force One
Depending on the flight time, those aboard Air Force One are served meals, light snacks, and sometimes, even takeaway. (Donald Trump is well-known for his obsession with fast food.) To keep everyone full during whirlwind jaunts across multiple time zones, these meals are hearty and often, highly caloric.
While we can question whether Trump's Air Force One complies with the new MAHA guidelines, food aboard the plane has rarely focused on healthy eating. Nachos, brisket tacos, four-cheese pasta, and chocolate fudge cake have appeared on the menu over the years. The president still has the option to order from a separate menu, but everyone else is generally at the mercy of whatever's served, which makes the comfort-food laden menu understandable. There is also a constant supply of fresh fruit and candy (which is, of course, separate from Trump's special "poison" bowl of Starbursts, Hershey's Miniatures, Laffy Taffy, and Tootsie Rolls).
There are always reminders that you are eating on hallowed ground. (Or, should we say, "in hallowed airspace?") Apart from all the food served on plates emblazoned with the presidential seal, there are also the highly coveted Air Force One M&M's. The sitting president's dietary habits are also perceivable. A Biden-era Air Force One meal once consisted of chicken soup, corn bread, and Caesar salad, with chips and veggies paired with artichoke dip. Conversely, you may find a "brunch burger" featuring a smashed beef patty, bacon, fried egg, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun on Trump's Air Force One.