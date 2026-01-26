Does Trump's Air Force One Food Comply With New MAHA Guidelines?
President Donald Trump has some picky eating habits, best exemplified by his preferences for fast food. The Commander-in-Chief can't get enough Big Macs, milkshakes, and Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, which puts current Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in an odd position. Just consider a recent Air Force One flight, where the menu included a brunch burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, and a fried egg on a brioche bun. While we can't say for sure whether Trump indulged in the brunch burger during the trip, the meal isn't a great example of the dietary changes Kennedy has proposed to Americans.
Kennedy's recent MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) guidelines have placed greater importance on protein and animal fats than previous guidance, but overall, the HHS Secretary encourages Americans to focus on whole foods and to avoid processed, pre-packaged items and added sugar. Taking a closer look at the MAHA guidelines, a smash burger could be an example of "Prioritizing Protein," which includes red meat, but the bacon, cheddar, brioche, and chipotle aioli could be categorized as processed foods depending on how they're made. And while eggs are included in MAHA's "Prioritizing Protein" and "Ending the War on Healthy Fats" categories, frying eggs in fat is a less nutritious choice when compared to boiling or poaching.
On Air Force One, nutrition can sometimes take a back seat
The menu on Air Force One is adjusted to suit each individual President, but many dishes fall into the category of comfort food. In 2003, passengers indulged in cream-cheese stuffed French toast (or Stuffed Freedom Toast thanks to conflicts between France and the U.S. about the impending Iraq war). And a 2014 menu featured hearty baked ziti with Italian sausage, which is especially noteworthy because that was during President Barack Obama's second term. Remember that former First Lady Michelle Obama led a Task Force on Childhood Obesity during her time in the White House, and some pondered whether it was hypocritical to serve decadent foods on Air Force One at the same time.
It's worth noting that passengers aboard the plane have food options that extend beyond the entrees, including wholesome selections like fruit and yogurt. Additionally, Air Force One menus typically include a salad, and in the case of President Trump's brunch burger, an arugula side salad with cherry tomatoes and feta cheese was also available. Despite these healthy options, Robert F. Kennedy is on record as criticizing Trump's diet. The Health Secretary discovered that dining on Trump's private jet was no luxury experience when he was photographed midair enjoying a McDonald's and Coca-Cola feast. Kennedy also described the food served on Trump's private jet as "really, like, bad ... it's poison."