Does Trump's Air Force One Food Comply With New MAHA Guidelines?

President Donald Trump has some picky eating habits, best exemplified by his preferences for fast food. The Commander-in-Chief can't get enough Big Macs, milkshakes, and Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, which puts current Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in an odd position. Just consider a recent Air Force One flight, where the menu included a brunch burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, and a fried egg on a brioche bun. While we can't say for sure whether Trump indulged in the brunch burger during the trip, the meal isn't a great example of the dietary changes Kennedy has proposed to Americans.

Kennedy's recent MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) guidelines have placed greater importance on protein and animal fats than previous guidance, but overall, the HHS Secretary encourages Americans to focus on whole foods and to avoid processed, pre-packaged items and added sugar. Taking a closer look at the MAHA guidelines, a smash burger could be an example of "Prioritizing Protein," which includes red meat, but the bacon, cheddar, brioche, and chipotle aioli could be categorized as processed foods depending on how they're made. And while eggs are included in MAHA's "Prioritizing Protein" and "Ending the War on Healthy Fats" categories, frying eggs in fat is a less nutritious choice when compared to boiling or poaching.