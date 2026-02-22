Which Has Better Bone-In Fried Chicken: Popeyes Or KFC?

If you ask a dozen people where to find the best fried chicken, you are likely to receive a handful of different recommendations, from local favorites to national and even international chain restaurants. But if you were to narrow down the question to just KFC or Popeyes, the opinions on which restaurant has the best fried chicken may get a bit more heated.

No matter where you go in the U.S., there is likely to be a Kentucky Fried Chicken or a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen nearby, if not both. It's estimated that there are just over 4,000 KFC locations in the U.S., and nearly 3,200 Popeyes locations across the country — so it's no surprise that these two fried chicken giants dominate the game.

To find out which of these two brands' fried chicken is truly the best, I tasted side-by-side orders of KFC's Original Recipe fried chicken and Popeyes' Signature Chicken, paying meticulous attention to the differences and subtleties in every crispy bite. While I'm not one to turn down a plate of chicken tenders, this particular taste test was limited to bone-in fried chicken pieces only, for the juiciest, most flavorful sample of what each restaurant has to offer. Read on to find out how the participants were judged, and ultimately, which chain truly has the best fried chicken.