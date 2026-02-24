These Trader Joe's Chips Have Award-Winning Status

One of the best parts about shopping at Trader Joe's is the chain's expansive range of snacks that you won't find anywhere else. Some of those snacks and other products are ranked in Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame based on customer reviews. To satisfy a salty craving, there's one chip that hit the list in January 2025: Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. And if they're not already a regular in your cart, you might be missing out.

As a loyal Trader Joe's patron, I have to agree with the award-winning status of these chips. I'm not a huge snacker, but these chips land in my shopping cart nearly every time I shop there. The chips are very similar to Taki's, but I find them to be more tangy and a bit less spicy. My fellow writers agree, because the chips took the number two spot in our ranking of Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame products.