These Trader Joe's Chips Have Award-Winning Status
One of the best parts about shopping at Trader Joe's is the chain's expansive range of snacks that you won't find anywhere else. Some of those snacks and other products are ranked in Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame based on customer reviews. To satisfy a salty craving, there's one chip that hit the list in January 2025: Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. And if they're not already a regular in your cart, you might be missing out.
As a loyal Trader Joe's patron, I have to agree with the award-winning status of these chips. I'm not a huge snacker, but these chips land in my shopping cart nearly every time I shop there. The chips are very similar to Taki's, but I find them to be more tangy and a bit less spicy. My fellow writers agree, because the chips took the number two spot in our ranking of Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame products.
What else you should know about Trader Joe's chili & lime flavored rolled corn tortilla chips
Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips are a gluten-free snack, with stone-ground yellow corn listed as the core ingredient on the grocery store chain's website. The chips are crunchy and pack a powerful flavor thanks to the seasoning on the chips. It gets its zesty, tangy element from hot chili and lime-flavored seasoning, which is partly made with lime juice concentrate and onion powder.
You can snag a nine-ounce bag for just $2.99 — but you might want to pick up two bags to be safe. The snack debuted at Trader Joe's back in December 2018, and despite being briefly discontinued a few years ago, it remains a staple in the store's lineup today.
In case the chips being featured in Trader Joe's Product Hall of Fame aren't enough, the tangy and salty snack also garnered favorable reviews for its crunch and balanced flavor. If you're looking for more snacks that you might not know about, try these Trader Joe's hidden gems.