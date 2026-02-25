The Chain Restaurant With The Best Meatloaf, According To Reviews

Comfort foods like meatloaf are the culinary world's unsung heroes, rarely in the spotlight but notoriously difficult for a restaurant to perfect. Everybody has their own (often unshakable) opinions about the perfect version. Sure, there are standalone restaurants that make a decent meatloaf, but the ideal combination is a chain restaurant that's easy to pop into and get a good meatloaf every single time.

Things have changed a little since our previous best chain restaurant meatloaf rankings. Steak 48's incredible, albeit pricey (about $50!) meatloaf is no longer on the upscale steakhouse's menu. And while The Cheesecake Factory is still the chain that has some of the best meatloaf around, we went looking for something special. Metro Diner's Iron City meatloaf has reviewers on Tripadvisor calling it "the best meatloaf we have ever had bar none" and "better than my mom's."

What started as a standalone outlet in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1992, the diner has done a good job of subtly elevating comforting classics like meatloaf, French toast, chicken and waffles, and more. As if the good reviews weren't enough, the diner's meatloaf also got a solid nod from Guy Fieri when he visited the Jacksonville outlet for his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," back in 2010. The chain has since grown to over 60 locations, which is a good thing for meatloaf lovers. Its breakfast and Sunday brunch also have fans, with one Reddit thread titled "Shoutout to Metro Diner" featuring comments like "Metro is really good! [It's one] of my favorite breakfast spots," and "I always suggest it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!"