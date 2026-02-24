Where To Find The Best Chain Restaurant Roast Beef Sandwich
Arby's may "have the meats," but it's far from the only fast-casual chain serving roast beef. In fact, you can go to nearly any deli franchise to find one, and that's exactly what Mashed contributor Sam Skopp did to write a taste-tested ranking of chain restaurant roast beef sandwiches. His top choice blew past usual suspects from Subway, Jersey Mike's, and Jimmy John's alike, but there's a chance you've never even heard of it. Allow us to introduce the KGB sandwich from Cheba Hut.
Skopp credits the chain's "stoner-oriented" aesthetic for the "more-is-more philosophy" behind its menu. The KGB is piled high with all the essentials and fixings, a hearty combo of roast beef, horseradish, Swiss cheese, Shake & house dressing (aka a proprietary Parmesan blend and house-made vinaigrette), and plenty of fresh produce, including mushrooms, green bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and pickles.
But it was the quality of the beef — not the quantity — that earned it the crown. "Not only was it cut thicker than at any other restaurant, but its edges were a little burnt, giving it an almost bacon-like quality," Skopp explains. "That was reflected in its taste, which was indulgently oily and more naturally meaty than a typical sliced deli beef. While the bread was also well-made and its veggies were tasty, the biggest difference-maker was the horseradish."
Cheba Hut is still a hidden gem — but not for long
Cheba Hut has been around since 1998, when founder Scott Jennings opened the first in Tempe, Arizona. Today, the chain has locations in 20 U.S. states. It's known for its marijuana-inspired decor and menu, although you can rest assured that none of the fare gets you high.
Key items include signature subs, such as the KGB and the BBQ chicken-filled Acapulco Gold. According to the brand, the White Widow — a layered delight of grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, provolone, ranch dressing, and all the fixings — is historically the most popular. But some feel the best sandwich option is the Kali Mist, starring roast turkey, bacon, and chipotle mayo, which took the top spot in 2024. Just as drool-worthy are the Munchies, which include the chain's famous rice cereal treats, and the nostalgic Cottonmouth Cures, such as grape Kool-Aid.
Odds are you'll see a Cheba Hut near you soon. The chain is showing impressive growth, and hopes to have 200 locations by 2030. Sales reached a whopping $150 million in 2024, according to QSR Magazine, so it's no surprise there are countless positive reviews about the shop that echo its legitimacy. "Food was really really good. The sub was perfect; not too much sauce and not too little!" says one TripAdvisor reviewer. "Thai Stick and Kali Mist on the garlic bread go absolutely stupid. Nothing else hit the spot when I got a hankering for Cheba," adds a Redditor.