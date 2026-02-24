Where To Find The Best Chain Restaurant Roast Beef Sandwich

Arby's may "have the meats," but it's far from the only fast-casual chain serving roast beef. In fact, you can go to nearly any deli franchise to find one, and that's exactly what Mashed contributor Sam Skopp did to write a taste-tested ranking of chain restaurant roast beef sandwiches. His top choice blew past usual suspects from Subway, Jersey Mike's, and Jimmy John's alike, but there's a chance you've never even heard of it. Allow us to introduce the KGB sandwich from Cheba Hut.

Skopp credits the chain's "stoner-oriented" aesthetic for the "more-is-more philosophy" behind its menu. The KGB is piled high with all the essentials and fixings, a hearty combo of roast beef, horseradish, Swiss cheese, Shake & house dressing (aka a proprietary Parmesan blend and house-made vinaigrette), and plenty of fresh produce, including mushrooms, green bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, and pickles.

But it was the quality of the beef — not the quantity — that earned it the crown. "Not only was it cut thicker than at any other restaurant, but its edges were a little burnt, giving it an almost bacon-like quality," Skopp explains. "That was reflected in its taste, which was indulgently oily and more naturally meaty than a typical sliced deli beef. While the bread was also well-made and its veggies were tasty, the biggest difference-maker was the horseradish."