The Must-Try Appetizer That Dominates PF Chang's Menus Worldwide

P.F. Chang's is a Chinese-American chain restaurant known for its family-style fusion fare. Even with crowd-pleasers such as noodles and stir-fries on the menu, P.F. Chang's most popular dish dominates the rest of the lineup. Chang's Lettuce Wraps are, by and large, the No. 1 item globally according to the brand, including locations in Chile, Pakistan, South Korea, and beyond.

If you've never had the pleasure of eating them before, Chang's Lettuce Wraps star saucy, stir-fried pieces of minced chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts, scallions, and puffed rice sticks. Instead of rice or a type of bread, they come with lettuce leaves meant to be used as crisp, refreshing wraps. They also come with a savory dipping sauce. These components make for plenty of textural contrast, but don't bog you down. It's a great starter compared to heavier fried options because you get to indulge without spoiling your appetite too early.

According to fans, it's one of the best things to order at P.F. Chang's. Scores of diners think they're "to die for." Take it from Instagram creator @missmiko21, who tried the wraps for a review. "Juicy, savory chicken with garlicky soy sauce flavor, a hint of sweetness, and water chestnuts for texture. Then you wrap it in the cold, crisp lettuce, and boom: warm, bold flavors... Light, flavorful, and it is addictive."