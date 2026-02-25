Giada De Laurentiis' Easy Tip For Creamier Sauces

Our exclusive chat with Giada De Laurentiis wasn't the first time she's shared her love for mascarpone. In an interview with Food Network, Laurentiis called mascarpone her ultimate secret ingredient. She uses the cheese frequently in her own cooking, telling Mashed, "I do it for my lemon pasta." The chef may be referring to her signature lemon spaghetti recipe, which blends two Italian cheeses: mascarpone and Parmigiano-Reggiano. De Laurentiis says the ingredient also makes an appearance in some Home Chef recipes, explaining, "We use it for the creamy chicken scallopini."

When incorporating mascarpone into recipes, start by adding a single spoonful to pasta and sauces. From there, you can assess the consistency and add more if necessary. If you happen to add too much, don't worry. Mix in some of the pasta water to adjust the consistency to your desired level.

It's clear that mascarpone is an excellent addition to Italian-inspired sauces and desserts, but what about other dishes? The cheese can be incorporated into soups for the silkiest texture possible, or added to a batch of scrambled eggs. Mascarpone can also be used in place of cream cheese as a spread for toast for a slightly sweet and intensely creamy upgrade.