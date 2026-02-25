What Happened To Moment Sparkling Botanical Drinks After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Browse the aisles of your local grocery store, and you'll likely see drinks that claim to improve memory, energy, or focus through the use of all-natural ingredients. But what about a beverage whose purported benefits resemble that blissful state you reach during savasana at the end of a yoga class? Well, such a product appeared in Season 12 of "Shark Tank."

In an episode that included Pan's Mushroom Jerky and a protective mask for dogs, husband and wife duo Faheem Kajee and Aisha Chottani pitched Moment, a botanical-infused and supposedly stress-relieving beverage. The pair set out to bring a joyous feeling of meditation to the world in the form of a sparkling drink.

While Moment appeared in front of the Sharks in 2021, the company started in 2019. It soon won the 2020 BevNET New Beverage Showdown, which was put on in part by Coca-Cola North America. Additionally, before making it to "Shark Tank," Moment had been accepted by Amazon Launchpad, a program meant to help startups get their products to consumers worldwide. Even though the founders ultimately didn't secure a deal on the show, the company went on to earn more awards, expanded its flavor offerings, and attract new investments.