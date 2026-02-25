What Happened To Moment Sparkling Botanical Drinks After Shark Tank?
Browse the aisles of your local grocery store, and you'll likely see drinks that claim to improve memory, energy, or focus through the use of all-natural ingredients. But what about a beverage whose purported benefits resemble that blissful state you reach during savasana at the end of a yoga class? Well, such a product appeared in Season 12 of "Shark Tank."
In an episode that included Pan's Mushroom Jerky and a protective mask for dogs, husband and wife duo Faheem Kajee and Aisha Chottani pitched Moment, a botanical-infused and supposedly stress-relieving beverage. The pair set out to bring a joyous feeling of meditation to the world in the form of a sparkling drink.
While Moment appeared in front of the Sharks in 2021, the company started in 2019. It soon won the 2020 BevNET New Beverage Showdown, which was put on in part by Coca-Cola North America. Additionally, before making it to "Shark Tank," Moment had been accepted by Amazon Launchpad, a program meant to help startups get their products to consumers worldwide. Even though the founders ultimately didn't secure a deal on the show, the company went on to earn more awards, expanded its flavor offerings, and attract new investments.
Moment's time in the Tank was unsuccessful
There are many drinks the investors both loved and hated on "Shark Tank," and one that imitates meditation sounds like a dream, but did the Sharks agree? Founders Faheem Kajee and Aisha Chottani pitched Moment as an all-natural botanical beverage that is based in science and incorporates some of the Chottani's South Asian upbringing. Kajee and Chottani explained that Moment's proprietary blend included three important ingredients: L-theanine for focus (the chemical that gives matcha its sweetness), ashwagandha for calmness, and tulsi (an herb that helps with stress relief). As another plus to Moment's offerings, the founders shared that each beverage has zero caffeine, zero sugar, and no artificial ingredients. Ultimately, the team was seeking $200,000 for a 10% stake in their company.
After sampling a few flavors of Moment, the Sharks remarked about how delicious the sips were. But the numbers were where Moment's pitch fell apart. By the time of filming, the team had done $15,000 in sales two months after launch, and Chottani claimed they were on track to do $1.5 million in sales in the upcoming year. Yet when it was revealed that the company was losing money on the customers' initial order — taking the cost of production, shipping, and sale into account — Mark Cuban was immediately out. Kevin O'Leary dropped next, citing the difficulty of the market and the team's subscription model. The other Sharks followed suit for similar reasons, and ultimately, Moment left the tank without a deal.
Moment has seen some changes since Shark Tank
In the years following Moment's appearance in front of the Sharks, the company has gone through some changes. For one, it has significantly expanded the varieties and flavors of its offerings. Now, in addition to its sparkling collection, Moment offers still drinks, mocktails, botanical teas, an electrolyte beverage, and even a drink blend meant to aid in sleep. It's "The Moment Collection" includes both sparkling and still beverages in flavors like cherry hibiscus, lemon turmeric, reishi orange, and spiced mango. This 18-pack can cost up to $59. Despite the Sharks' criticism, the company still uses a subscription model. However, there is an option for one-time purchases as well. Additionally, Moment beverages are available for purchase at big retailers like Amazon and Walmart.
Moment has also focused on connecting with consumers through high-profile collaborations. In 2021, the brand partnered with Victoria's Secret PINK to create a special drink called "Moment of PINK," which featured tart cherries and hibiscus flavors. Moment donated a part of all of the proceeds to the JED Foundation, which is focused on helping youths and young adults cope with mental health struggles.
Additionally, in 2023, Moment and Lululemon came together on an exclusive flavor offering called Lemon Lemon, which incorporated two types of lemons (Meyer and Spanish), and botanicals like lavender, honeysuckle, juniper berries, and yuzu. If you want to try the flavor, it is still around on Moment's online store, where 12 cans go for $44.
Customers revel in the Moment
Moment still appears to be thriving and has a solid following of loyal customers. Much like its online-centric model for sales, Moment focuses its marketing on social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, X,formerly Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. Looking at Instagram alone, Moment boasts almost 43,000 followers, who routinely interact excitedly with posts.
On a post from 2024 highlighting the brand's first-ever holiday mocktail box, one user commented, "Love this so much! As a bartender who doesn't drink I will definitely be using these in the future for mocktails!" Moment also frequently highlights how people can get creative with its products. In a TikTok video, the brand combines its blueberry ginger flavor with orange and cranberry juices and sprinkles of cinnamon and ginger to craft a non-boozy beverage that sounds perfect for celebratory gatherings.
Across its retail platforms, Moment drinks have generally received positive reviews. Many say they enjoy the taste and variety of offerings. One Amazon customer raved, "The flavors are light, refreshing, and not overly sweet, which I love." While the flavors and effects are a plus, some note that Moment is a bit pricey. On Amazon, customers can get 12 cans for $39.99, which is approximately $3.33 per can. Other canned mocktails, like Recess' Non-Alcoholic Spritz, go for around $10 for four cans, or $2.50 per can — but with those, customers don't receive the same botanical benefits.
Moment is making a move to grocery store shelves
Given all of its progress so far, what's next for Moment? In 2025, Btomorrow Ventures announced that it was going to be investing another $5 million into the company. The investment comes after a series of previous cash infusions, dating back to 2021 when Moment first won the BevNET New Beverage Showdown. Co-founder Aisha Chottani remarked, "This latest investment from BTV comes at perfect timing, with growing customer loyalty and accelerated retail traction, and I'm excited about the opportunity ahead of us."
With this investment comes a movement from the online-only sale model to grocery store access. Sprouts Farmers Market included the brand in its 2025 Innovation Set, which gives emerging brands the chance to earn a permanent spot on the grocery chain's shelves. Moment performed so well that the store started stocking it. Additionally, the beverage line will be available for purchase at other chains such as H-E-B. In fact, as of this writing both retailers are slated to sell a Barbie-themed edition of the sparkling drink in 2026.
The company has made inroads with other stores as well, including Fresh Thyme and Earth Fare. With alcohol consumption rates in the United States at a record low — only 54% of surveyed adults said they consumed alcohol in 2025, according to Gallup — this expansion could be coming at a perfect time for Moment.