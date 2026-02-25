The Little-Known Competition That Keeps Texas Roadhouse Butchers At The Top Of Their Game

Have you ever wondered what makes Texas Roadhouse steaks so good? Maybe it's that the steakhouse almost never uses frozen steak, relying on fresh meat instead. Perhaps it's the caliber of the beef, as the chain plates USDA Choice steaks, which all but guarantee juicy, drool-worthy results. But if you ask us, Texas Roadhouse's unparalleled steak offerings greatly benefit from well-trained butchers, some of whom hone their skills at a little-known meat cutting competition every year.

Since 2001, Texas Roadhouse has hosted an annual National Meat Cutter Challenge for its steak-slicing employees. Butchers go head-to-head on the cutting board with 20 to 30 pounds of beef at a time in local, state, and regional rounds for a shot at the national prize: $25,000.

The general goal is to cut as many steaks as possible (some outlets specifically report that qualifying rounds demand butchers prepare a filet, ribeye, and sirloin in one hour's time). Judges also factor in cutting accuracy and overall quality. Texas Roadhouse marketing partner Jeff Krackow explained to NBC affiliate WGAL that the steaks need to have a specific size and thickness to qualify, and "they can only have a certain amount of fat." The competitions typically take place at indoor ice rinks because the low temperature mimics the chill of a restaurant cooler, keeping the meat at peak freshness. This way, the cut steaks can be sold at nearby Texas Roadhouse restos after the competition.