Steakhouse Chains That Reviewers Warn Against

Dining at a steakhouse is a treat. Of course, the steakhouse is a relatively broad genre, encompassing value-focused family restaurants and break-the-bank, luxe experiences alike. Nevertheless, be it Twin Creeks Steakhouse — one of the most underrated steakhouses in the U.S., hiding in Vegas — or Texas Roadhouse, a night out at a steakhouse should feel like a special occasion. Disappointment, therefore, can hit especially hard when a steakhouse doesn't live up to the lofty expectations inherent to its very concept.

Chain steakhouses, it's safe to say, are a gamble. In general, chain restaurants can excel in factors like comfort and consistency just as often as they can serve some of the most middling food possible. Since negative experiences can feel especially frustrating at a steakhouse, feedback from customers is a valuable resource for identifying which chains to visit and which to avoid.

Establishing this list of poorly reviewed chain steakhouses required combing through online reviews and identifying which chains had lower-than-average ratings across a wide selection of restaurants in as many cities as possible. You can learn more about our methodology at the end. Each of the following is a steakhouse chain that reviewers have warned against across numerous locations.