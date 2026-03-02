Why Don't You Find Boar's Head Meat In Walmart's Deli Section?

Walmart is the nation's top grocer. The chain has over 3,500 supercenters in the United States, along with almost 700 Neighborhood Market grocery stores, and these stores are many people's go-to spots when shopping for freshly stocked food, home goods, and yes, a tasty deli hot bar plus cold cuts. These 4,000-plus Walmart stores have service deli counters, with meats and cheeses cut to order along with salads and prepared foods like fried chicken.

Browsing the deli, a Walmart customer might find brands like Sara Lee, Prima Della, and Butterball. One conspicuous brand is missing, though, and that's Boar's Head, one of the most popular deli brands in the country, according to our survey. So if it's such a big seller, why can't you find its products in Walmart delis?

The answer is, essentially, both Boar's Head and Walmart are picky. Boar's Head uses certain exclusivity requirements, meaning they can't be sold alongside other brands. Walmart, meanwhile, looks for value-based items, and Boar's Head items are considered higher-end. So it's a stalemate.