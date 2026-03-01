The Costco Food Court Item Cowboy Kent Rollins Always Grabs

Celebrated chef, rancher, and YouTuber — there isn't much that Cowboy Kent Rollins can't do. From his background in family farming to the hallowed halls of Food Network, Rollins has made a name for himself with simple yet delicious comfort foods cooked in the great outdoors. The cowboy chef's recipes include prime rib, corned beef hash, and old-fashioned hand pies. Rollins also offers a line of seasonings and sauces. As for what the culinary cowboy eats in his daily life, there is one quick and tempting item among his many homemade masterpieces.

In an interview with Taste of Home, Rollins admits that he enjoys Costco's tasty and economical hot dog. Between his many public appearances and filming episodes of "Cast Iron Cowboy," currently airing on the Outdoor Channel, Rollins prefers speedy options when on the go. Costco's $1.50 hot dog definitely fits the bill, as it's easily accessible, with more than 600 locations spread out over most of the country. (The only states without Costco stores are Wyoming, Rhode Island, and West Virginia.) It should be noted that the hard-working country cook isn't picky when it comes to food, telling Taste of Home, "Whether it's a frozen burrito from the cold case or a piece of pizza that's been there for two weeks, you just go for it."