This Is What Cowboy Kent Rollins Actually Eats

Cowboy Kent Rollins is unlike many food content creators on social media or YouTube. "Cowboy" isn't just some moniker but a genuine title that sums up the majority of his life. Born and raised by the Red River, close to Hollis, Oklahoma, Rollins learned early on to ride out at dawn with the cowboys and return home by sundown, eager for the warm food his mother had prepared and laid out on the table.

Today, Rollins is the person manning the stove — a 345-pound, wood stove he fondly named Bertha — and feeding everyone. He and his wife, Shannon, go around ranches with a 1876 Studebaker chuck wagon, cooking for cowboys at ranches during herding season. Their day typically starts at 2:45 a.m., and they'd have coffee and a full breakfast for the cowboys and ranch hands by 4 a.m. Later, they'd have dinner ready at around 6 p.m. and the dishes washed by 7 p.m.

"My mother started me cooking when I was probably 6 or 7 years old," Rollins told CBS News. "There never was much of a recipe. It was a little dab of this and a pinch of this. But I learned a valuable lesson from my mother at that time: she said, 'Cook what you love. Love what you cook.'"

With this philosophy guiding him, Rollins has become America's beloved cowboy cook and storyteller who spent over two decades teaching people how to cook hearty, Southwestern-style comfort food. In this article, we turn the spotlight to him and the food he enjoys.