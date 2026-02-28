Big Changes Are Coming To Jack In The Box In 2026
In 1951, Jack in the Box sprang onto the fast food scene, and over the next seven decades, it grew into a beloved nationwide chain with over 2,000 locations. Over that span of time, it became famous for its all-day breakfast, late-night munchie meals, and ever-playful attitude, thanks to spokesclown Jack. 2026 is already turning into a banner year for Jack in the Box, as it celebrates its 75th anniversary and invites its customers to join in on the fun. Jack in the Box is not only leaning into nostalgia but also trying to blaze a new path forward for success over the next 75 years. New items will be served up, but its kitchen is also borrowing from the brand's rich past to bring back some beloved menu items fans have been craving for. There will also be plenty of swag and fashionable items to scoop up and show off.
Beyond things that we can all put our hands around, Jack in the Box is also making a lot of big changes behind the scenes with its "Jack in Track" and "Jack's Way" plans. The goal is to overhaul its technology, service, and appearance to provide a better and seamless experience for you and me, no matter how we order and enjoy its products. In an earnings call statement, CEO Lance Tucker said, "This is really a year of getting back to our roots at Jack in the Box Inc." He also added, "2026 is about laying the foundation for sustainable long-term growth, which requires doing a lot of hard work right now." Let's explore these big changes underway in its diamond anniversary, so we will all truly know Jack in the Box.
Proteins, matcha and much more coming to menus
Jack in the Box is hoping to create new food memories with an elevated menu. Helping to lead that is executive chef Ciarán Duffy, who joined the team in late 2025, after previously proving his culinary skills with stops at Jollibee, Subway, and Moe's.
Proteins have long been a big business, and today remain a very buzzy word that now has a comfy home on every fast food and fast casual's menu (Jack in the Box features protein-packed bowls, filled with up to 35 grams of protein). Its Teriyaki Bowl has had a storied life, birthed in 1993, jettisoned in 2003, brought back five years later, and now as the rebranded in 2026 as the Teriyaki Protein Bowl. That bowl features grilled or fried chicken pieces atop white or brown rice, broccoli, carrots, and Jack's own teriyaki sauce. Its newer brother is the Fajita Bowl, which has the same chicken and rice options, but is outfitted instead with grilled onions, shredded cheddar, a corn & black bean blend, and a Chipotle Ranch sauce.
Matcha is also another hot topic in the beverage category, and this is another trend Jack in the Box is ready to tackle. In 2026, Jack in the Box is introducing its first platform dedicated to the magical green tea powder, making it one of the first quick service restaurant chains to do so. In a statement, Chef Duffy noted, "The Matcha Platform represents a different side of Jack in the Box innovation, it's about expanding the flavor palate, and not just pushing indulgence for indulgence sake." The first two tall orders include a Matcha Iced Latte and a Matcha twist on its beloved Oreo Shake.
Leaning into nostalgia for its 75th anniversary
While there are plenty of new menu items hitting Jack in the Box's menus this year, the chain is taking this time to celebrate its 75th anniversary by resurrecting some popular menu items from yesteryear. One of the first ones out of the gates was a longtime favorite that launched in 1980 and retired in 2004 — the Chicken Supreme. This fried chicken patty gets decked out with a mayo-onion sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Swiss-style cheese on a multigrain wheat bun.
Another throwback item ready to make a lot of noise is the one that has been requested most on social media — 2013's Hot Mess. This burger's standout taste is due in part to the talents of a melty white cheese sauce, shredded pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeños, and onion rings, sandwiched between two slices of sourdough bread. Even the burger me backstory is making a comeback, unearthing Jack's heavy metal days as frontman of the band Meat Riot. A brief anniversary tour is on top, as well as truly rocking collectible antenna heads. These heads are just the start, as there are six more to come in future drops throughout the year.
Sometimes one can't decide between French fries or onion rings for a side item order, and Jack in the Box solved this problem when it put one and one together in a single holder and launched Frings in 1979. This no-brainer dynamic duo was on our wish list for a comeback, and that wish will be fulfilled later on in 2026. Also on tap to celebrate 75 years of Jack are $.75 burgers, as well Jibbi charms, and surprise cups which may contain one of 75 gold pins, which nets a drinker $1,000.
Jack is going fashion forward with collaboration with The Hundreds
Jack in the Box's mascot is forever walking around town in clown make-up and a conical and comical dunce cap, but Jack himself has always been a sharply-dressed man. The chain has never been shy to sell its brand, including selling an array of cool duds and other irreverent paraphernalia through its own online shop. In 2026, its store offered special 75th birthday gear, some of which have already sold out.
Outside of the "Box," the chain has always been open to collaborating when the right fit arises. Back in 2020, Jack teamed up with Diamond Supply Co. to launch the eat-leisure tracksuit, but only a select few won them in a contest. This year, Jack is playing the numbers game again, joining forces with the street brand The Hundreds for a limited-time clothing collection called "Jack Was Here." There will be several drops throughout the year, featuring hoodies, tees, and hats, mashing up the iconography of the two brands. The first drop sold out almost immediately.
Jack the mascot is obviously onboard with this pairing. In an interview with The Cakewalk, Jack, in his own words, explained, "The Hundreds have been part of West Coast culture for years: LA roots, with an authentic representation of skateboarding and music culture. It's not just clothes but it's a visual history of SoCal's vibrant community." He added, "So if I step outside the office, it's going to be dressed in a Jack in the Box x The Hundreds tee. And of course, a Jibbi clipped to my bag."
Instituting Jack's Way for a better guest experience
One big change Jack in the Box is making is one that customers shouldn't even notice, as it will be a more seamless one happening behind the scenes. It is instituting a new program called "Jack's Way" that aims to improve the entire experience for all its customers who enter its doors. The goal is twofold — where the company is both getting in touch with its roots, but also leading a new "way" forward. This started at the end of 2025 with a restructure of its field support team.
CEO Lance Tucker has pressed the importance of fundamentals and admitted they have already seen results in 2026. Tucker noted in an earnings call, "We have a greatly increased presence in the restaurants to get more real-time support to our franchisees and team members as they ultimately work to delight the guest." Additional help is on the way from the field support team in 2026. More personalized high-touch training and in-store workshops are on tap to further.
One more aspect of "Jack's Way" is modernizing stores in cost-effective ways. It is investing in a "mini-refresh," where for $20,000 or less, a location can clean its image by simply cleaning up its landscaping, restriping and sealing the parking lot, and even a fresh coat of paint.
Close more locations to strengthen the existing ones
Anytime a chain closes stores, it always seems to make news, like it has recently with Wendy's and a slew of sandwich sellers. Closures are usually not a good sign, but in some cases, they are necessary to strengthen better performing locations, and focus resources elsewhere. Jack in the Box has admitted that placing an emphasis on new unit growth led to neglecting underperforming locations.
In 2025, Jack in the Box embarked on a new path called "JACK on Track" to strengthen the brand by slimming down both locations and selling real estate. It targeted underperforming locations that had an average unit value of 1.2 million, or $70,000 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Last year, 51 underperforming locations hit that threshold and were closed by the fourth quarter. The company has its sights set on an additional 50-100 locations to put on the chopping block, with many set to do so in 2026. With the new closures in place, the company has already seen "a positive impact on our franchisees' portfolio health," with sales of approximately 30% being transferred to other locations in the nearby vicinity.
Franchisees have been supportive of this move, including Pankaj Bhatia, who is a partner and operator of 18 Jack in the Box Locations. Bhatia noted that under CEO Lance Tucker's direction, he has helped "reversed the previous 'growth for growth's sake' approach, reevaluating lease terms and market penetration, and permitting franchisees to close unprofitable locations. Those steps give franchisees much-needed financial respite during the downturn."
Florida and Georgia (expansion) is on its mind
While Jack in the Box is closing some locations to help focus on more prosperous ones, it doesn't mean that the chain is shying away from expansion. It currently has a foothold in 25 states, stretching from the East Coast to West Coast, as well as Hawaii. Two of the newer states added to that list are Georgia and Florida.
In 2024, Jack in the Box made it official with the plans to open 15 locations in peachy Georgia. Tim Linderman, chief development officer, noted in a statement that "This new franchise commitment represents a significant step forward in our strategic expansion across the Southeastern United States." He added that "Georgia's thriving business environment and strong consumer base make it a perfect fit for our continued growth." Georgians finally got their chance to taste Jack's munchies and the like on December 15, 2025, when the first location of this continent opened in Hinesville. Development of the other locations is set and in motion for Macon, Savannah, and Augusta, and the chain is actively seeking new franchisees to further expand its Georgian footprint.
Jack in the Box is making a similar push in Florida. It will open its first two stores there in 2026, in Longwood and Orlando, with plans to open 10 more in that latter city. If you meet the minimum requirements, such as a net worth of $1.5 million and a passion for the brand, the company would be happy to introduce you to Jack. In addition to Georgia and Florida, the company has plans to add up to 20 new restaurants in the fiscal year.
Faster and more organized ordering system in place
Another key aspect of the "Jack on Track" plan is investing in technology to improve the experience for customers, owners, and employees. Jack in the Box had an outdated system that was decades old and couldn't even fully support menu updates or even modern conveniences like digital ordering. Over a year ago, the chain began to right the ship and started to employ a new commerce platform across all 2,100 locations. The company Qu specializes in unifying menus, channels, and data for quick service and fast casual restaurants, in order to fulfill orders as best as possible. It has done this for the likes of Golden Corral, Blaze Pizza, Playa Bowls, Taco John's, and has now added Jack in the Box to its roster of happy clients.
Within 15 months, Jack in the Box already started to see results. Orders placed at kiosks on average saw an uptick of sales by 16% thanks to upsells, staff were being trained at over 50% faster rate than before, and united ordering between channels, from counter to apps to delivery. The system is also built to handle problems that may arise, like WiFi and cloud outages. It also has an eye on the future, where customers will start to see more kiosks in stores and personalized digital ordering.