Discontinued Taco John's Items We'll Never Eat Again

If you've ever eaten at a Taco John's, you can probably recall its signature Potato Olés from memory. They're crunchy golden potato rounds seasoned with the perfect hint of spiciness and salt that you can never get enough of. Introduced in 1979, this signature TJ's specialty forever changed the game for all potato dishes for years to come.

But did you know that the golden nuggets we have today are actually a downgrade from the original? Back when they were first introduced, the famous Potato Olés originally came with a fun little surprise with every bite — in the shape of a bean. That's right, every single tater tot came with a hidden bean bursting with nutty and earthy goodness, perfect to balance out that rich potato flavor we all know and love.

Although their modern counterparts are unfortunately bean-less, any visit to Taco John's is incomplete without these round crunchy potato bites to absentmindedly munch on. Today, you can get Potato Olés scramblers topped with eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, a melty four cheese blend, and either bacon or sausage. You can also get them dipped into your favorite nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole, or salsa. Whether or not you think Potato Olés were definitely better with the bean inside, we can all still agree that the bite-sized, deep-fried Taco John's staple holds a special place in our hearts.