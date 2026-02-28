An Expert's Tips For Prolonging The Life Of Your Berries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether eaten as a snack or incorporated into a delicious smoothie recipe, berries are among the tastiest fruits. They also offer much in the way of nutrition, thanks to their high concentration of antioxidants, which can boost heart health. The only real downside to these wholesome fruits is their propensity for rapid spoiling. We've all been there: You bring a carton home from the grocery store, blink, and suddenly your berries are moldy. To avoid this dreaded outcome, Mashed spoke with Holly Capelle, author of "Preserving the Seasons," a cookbook that highlights preservation methods like canning, freeze-drying, dehydrating, quick-pickling, and more. Capelle explained how to store berries for short periods of time, and gave us guidance on long-term storage methods as well.

The delicate nature of berries contributes to their high susceptibility to mold. As such, Capelle says, "It's best to avoid rinsing berries until you're ready to eat them." Instead, she advises to "Remove any blemished or moldy berries from the bunch and store [the rest] unwashed, in a breathable container, in the refrigerator." Using this method, the berries should keep up to five days. The initial quality of the berries can also affect the rate of spoilage, so choose wisely. Avoid common berry shopping mistakes by fully assessing the color and condition of the fruit before adding it to your cart.