Why Costco's Food Court Cookies Sometimes Taste Different Than The Bakery Version

Costco's bakery section conjures images of massive muffins in variety packs, family-size pumpkin pies, and fun cookie varieties for every season. If you've wandered into the warehouse retailer looking for a classic chocolate chip cookie, you're going to be faced with two options: The big bakery section package or the single, large cookie from the food court. After trying one from each section, you may be surprised that the taste and texture vary significantly.

Not every Costco carries the jumbo food court cookie. As a result, some stores might take cookies from the bakery, the smaller-sized ones that come in a 24-pack box, and serve them in the food court. Just by glancing at them, they look like different cookies in terms of size and color, even though they're both chocolate chunk cookies and made by Costco. Even without tasting them, you can probably tell they're made from different recipes; one uses butter, while the other relies on oil.

One cookie from the food court costs $2.49, and it's a large, hand-sized treat — we wouldn't expect less from the food court famous for its giant slices of pizza. The bakery section chocolate chip cookies cost $9.99 for a box, which is the same size as other cookie varieties. The most eye-opening difference may be the calories: The food court cookie is 750 calories, while one of the smaller bakery section cookies has 210 calories each.