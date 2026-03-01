Why Costco's Food Court Cookies Sometimes Taste Different Than The Bakery Version
Costco's bakery section conjures images of massive muffins in variety packs, family-size pumpkin pies, and fun cookie varieties for every season. If you've wandered into the warehouse retailer looking for a classic chocolate chip cookie, you're going to be faced with two options: The big bakery section package or the single, large cookie from the food court. After trying one from each section, you may be surprised that the taste and texture vary significantly.
Not every Costco carries the jumbo food court cookie. As a result, some stores might take cookies from the bakery, the smaller-sized ones that come in a 24-pack box, and serve them in the food court. Just by glancing at them, they look like different cookies in terms of size and color, even though they're both chocolate chunk cookies and made by Costco. Even without tasting them, you can probably tell they're made from different recipes; one uses butter, while the other relies on oil.
One cookie from the food court costs $2.49, and it's a large, hand-sized treat — we wouldn't expect less from the food court famous for its giant slices of pizza. The bakery section chocolate chip cookies cost $9.99 for a box, which is the same size as other cookie varieties. The most eye-opening difference may be the calories: The food court cookie is 750 calories, while one of the smaller bakery section cookies has 210 calories each.
The food court uses butter, the bakery uses oil
It would be reasonable to assume Costco takes cookies from its bakery and warms them under heat lamps at the food court, but that is not the case. However, it may be true that both cookies are prepared in the retailer's in-house bakery. One user in a r/Costco subreddit stated that the dough for the food court cookies arrives frozen, is baked in the bakery, and is then brought to the food court to warm. It is not clear whether the user is or was a Costco employee. This information does check out — while cookies are one of the items baked in-store at Costco, the dough for bakery cookies arrives frozen.
A key ingredient difference of the cookies is that the one from the food court uses butter, and those in the box from the bakery use a blend of palm and canola oil. This results in a different texture and appearance: tutter tend to have a golden-brown exterior. The exterior has a slight crunch, while the inside remains tender and soft. The oil in the bakery box cookies has less of the texture contrast, and is more consistently chewy throughout.
If you were worried about chocolate chip content, both appear to be generously studded with them. So if you're trying to choose which one to get, it's more of a personal preference for what type of texture you prefer, and if you want a cookie with real butter or not. For what it's worth, the chocolate chunk cookies are the Mashed favorite cookie from the Costco bakery.