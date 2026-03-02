What To Do With Your Leftover Corned Beef

Cooking and eating corned beef on St. Patrick's Day is a tradition everyone in the States knows about, even if they aren't exactly sure what corned beef actually is. Whether you're curing it yourself or dumping it out of the can, corned beef is a versatile ingredient with many ways to prepare it, and even more ways to mess it up. The most traditional, St. Patrick's Day classic way to serve it is a corned beef and cabbage meal, complete with a side of carrots and potatoes to really crank up the Irish-ness.

But then, disaster strikes! You've got a stack of corned beef so tall that not even a leprechaun can get away with it. Though delicious, corned beef has a powerful salty flavor that can feel out of place in the wrong dish, but oh so welcome in the right one. There are plenty of uses for leftover corned beef, some expected, some eccentric, all excellent.