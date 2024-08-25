10 Ways To Upgrade A Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast burritos are a staple. This hugely popular breakfast and brunch option is something many people like to make at home. But after the 10th time of making the same old recipe, you might be getting bored of it. You still love them, but you're looking for ways to upgrade your breakfast burrito. You're certainly not alone in this feeling. There is such a thing as too much of a good thing — luckily, the solution is to make it even better.

You might think that your current go-to breakfast burrito is perfectly good. Still, it could absolutely be improved, and there are so many ways to go about it. For instance, if you like eggs in yours, as many do, you could experiment with new ways of cooking them. This can turn a classic burrito into something special. Or if you always put cheddar or Monterey Jack in your burrito, perhaps there's another type of cheese you could try to take things to the next level. That's just the tip of the iceberg. A few simple tweaks here and there can make all the difference.

We're about to explain our 10 favorite ways to upgrade a breakfast burrito. You could try just one of these methods and it would be an improvement. Combine several and you're on your way to a breakfast burrito more epic than anything you've tried before. Breakfast will never be the same again.