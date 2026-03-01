The Hands Down Best Red Wine Under $20 At Sam's Club, According To A Sommelier

One of the perks of shopping at wholesale retailers like Sam's Club is the deals, including on your booze of choice, like red wine. Of course, there is still a wide range of price points on alcohol, including red wines. So which one is the best? We had a sommelier rank the best red wines available at Sam's Club, and the number one pick, per the professional, is Catena Malbec.

The Catena Malbec stands out according to our ranking for its fruity and earthy notes, including vanilla, cherry, blackberry, and even leather. That balance of Argentinian Malbec stands out, especially considering it's less than $20 a bottle. On Sam's Club's website, it's currently priced at $17.18, but prices may vary by location. The sommelier behind our ranking also says it's so good that you can enjoy a bottle of it, rather than only being able to handle a glass of the Malbec. Another perk is that it's aged for 14 months, reducing the tannins, which means it might be mellow compared to more intense red wines you might have sipped on before. And in case you're wondering, a bottle has an ABV of 13.5%.