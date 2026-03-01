The Hands Down Best Red Wine Under $20 At Sam's Club, According To A Sommelier
One of the perks of shopping at wholesale retailers like Sam's Club is the deals, including on your booze of choice, like red wine. Of course, there is still a wide range of price points on alcohol, including red wines. So which one is the best? We had a sommelier rank the best red wines available at Sam's Club, and the number one pick, per the professional, is Catena Malbec.
The Catena Malbec stands out according to our ranking for its fruity and earthy notes, including vanilla, cherry, blackberry, and even leather. That balance of Argentinian Malbec stands out, especially considering it's less than $20 a bottle. On Sam's Club's website, it's currently priced at $17.18, but prices may vary by location. The sommelier behind our ranking also says it's so good that you can enjoy a bottle of it, rather than only being able to handle a glass of the Malbec. Another perk is that it's aged for 14 months, reducing the tannins, which means it might be mellow compared to more intense red wines you might have sipped on before. And in case you're wondering, a bottle has an ABV of 13.5%.
Customer reviews and food pairings for Catena Malbec
We certainly trust the opinion of a sommelier on the best red wine you can snag at Sam's Club, but there are more reviews to back up Catena Malbec. On Sam's Club's website, the red wine has a 4.5-star rating based on more than 50 customer reviews. Published online wine reviews also say the wine is a solid choice considering the price. A January 2026 Reddit thread also has favorable reviews, noting the brand is reliable, the price point is agreeable, and its fruity flavor profile stands out for a Malbec variety. Catena Zapata, the Argentinian winery behind the wine, has been around since 1902, so it's certainly worth a try when you want wine on a budget.
There's a good chance that you'll also want food pairings for your bottle of Malbec, and we've got you covered. Traditionally, Malbec pairs well with red meats like beef, so try our short rib or simple Salisbury steak recipes. You could also cook pasta with red sauce and meat, skirt steak with chimichurri (to lean into the wine's origins), or your go-to lamb dish to pair with the Malbec. Or if you like a glass of red with your dessert, Malbec tastes great with chocolate. Make our classic chocolate cake or dark chocolate almond toffee recipes to pair with Sam's Club's best red wine.