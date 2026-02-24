10 Red Wines At Sam's Club $20 And Under, Ranked By A Sommelier

Sam's Club offers one-stop bulk buying options, whether you are looking for jumbo packs of paper towels, giant-sized shampoo, or a juicy rotisserie chicken that rivals Costco. In states where it is allowed by law, the wholesaler offers an extensive selection of wines, beers, and liquors, many at highly affordable prices, providing its members with value and great taste.

I recently reviewed the white wines at Sam's Club that cost under $20. After finding the best white wine at the wholesaler, I was curious about the red wines carried by the chain. After researching the brands available at Sam's across the country, I acquired 10 national and international wine selections, each priced under $20. To determine which wine outshines the others, I drew upon my knowledge and training as a certified sommelier and a long-time wine and spirits writer. Although the majority of Sam's Club wines are made in the U.S.A., there are a few global gems that overdeliver on expectations, particularly for the price. Here are the results. Prices are accurate as of writing, but may differ, depending on the location.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.