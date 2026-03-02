5 Things To Avoid Doing At The Trader Joe's Register

To bag or not to bag? That is the question at Trader Joe's. While store staff will happily bag groceries for you, customers also like to help out on occasion. According to Reddit, some customers claim the act is welcomed by employees. One shopper explained, "I always bag my own, and the cashier almost always thanks me for doing so. More than once I've been told that it's greatly appreciated." Another person said they assist when the store is particularly crowded, stating, "I like to help bag my own when they are busy."

While there are no hard and fast rules about the practice, we advise customers pick a lane and stick to it, so to speak. Co-bagging, meaning you pack some of the groceries and then let the Trader Joe's employee finish the job, is inefficient and can lead to delays during the checkout process. Additionally, a poor job can damage your groceries and potentially get the staff member in trouble. If you're not confident in your bagging skills, it's best to step aside and let the experienced Trader Joe's team handle it. Of course, avoiding the busiest days at Trader Joe's (i.e., the weekend) is best if you prefer a more laid-back shopping experience.