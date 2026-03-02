5 Things To Avoid Doing At The Trader Joe's Register
You already know that the shopping experience at Trader Joe's isn't the same as other chains. The store has lots of unique and appealing private label products, while the atmosphere recalls a quaint neighborhood grocer, complete with hand-drawn chalk signage. The retailer is also popular for its famously affable staff, which Trader Joe's brass hand-selects for their friendliness and pleasant demeanor. Naturally, cashiers have the most interaction with patrons, and balancing Trader Joe's lofty customer service ideals with speed and efficiency is a veritable tight-rope act.
In this case, Trader Joe's shoppers must do their part to make these interactions go smoothly. That means avoiding common cash register faux pas like not adhering to a specific bagging approach and failing to make your reusable bags accessible by the time you're ready to check out. We also have some tips for treating Trader Joe's staff with respect during interactions and why you shouldn't ascribe amorous feelings to a person just doing their job. Trader Joe's employees go above and beyond to create pleasant shopping experiences, so it's only fair that shoppers return the favor.
Being wishy-washy about self-bagging
To bag or not to bag? That is the question at Trader Joe's. While store staff will happily bag groceries for you, customers also like to help out on occasion. According to Reddit, some customers claim the act is welcomed by employees. One shopper explained, "I always bag my own, and the cashier almost always thanks me for doing so. More than once I've been told that it's greatly appreciated." Another person said they assist when the store is particularly crowded, stating, "I like to help bag my own when they are busy."
While there are no hard and fast rules about the practice, we advise customers pick a lane and stick to it, so to speak. Co-bagging, meaning you pack some of the groceries and then let the Trader Joe's employee finish the job, is inefficient and can lead to delays during the checkout process. Additionally, a poor job can damage your groceries and potentially get the staff member in trouble. If you're not confident in your bagging skills, it's best to step aside and let the experienced Trader Joe's team handle it. Of course, avoiding the busiest days at Trader Joe's (i.e., the weekend) is best if you prefer a more laid-back shopping experience.
Taking your items out of the cart if you're not bagging
Anyone who's stepped foot inside a Trader Joe's knows that the cash register area can be downright tiny. That makes bagging groceries a delicate process and brings us to our next tip: while you may be tempted to remove items from the cart and place them in the register area, don't. As one Trader Joe's worker explained on Reddit, "It's easier for me if you leave your stuff in the cart and let me grab it." Because of the limited space, it's nearly impossible to arrange items in a way that they don't end up all over the floor. Leaving goods in the cart is also more efficient. "I'm also planning how I'm going to bag things," the staff member said, "so I like taking it from your cart in an order that works with that."
Cramped spaces are an unfortunate part of shopping at the chain, and one of the aspects of Trader Joe's that customers enjoy least. However, establishing stores in small buildings with small parking lots is aligned with Trader Joe's philosophy of operating "a national chain of neighborhood grocery stores" (per Trader Joe's). On the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, Tara Miller, vice president of marketing, said that operating in larger locations "kind of changes who we are." The VP went on to say, "We have small stores, so they come with small parking lots. If we had bigger stores, sure we'd have bigger parking lots, but we'd feel like a different store."
Assuming your friendly cashier is flirting
The true intentions of Trader Joe's enthusiastic employees are a hot topic when it comes to the grocery chain. Some shoppers even feel that their friendly approaches go beyond mere politeness and veer into the domain of flirtation, as illustrated by this funny Instagram clip. A handful of commenters related to the experience, and one person jokingly said, "Just keep your eyes down and have your card handy otherwise you might fall into their trance." So, what gives? Is this just a misunderstanding, or is there something more sinister at play? Is Trader Joe's instructing its workers to butter up shoppers to boost sales?
We hate to burst your bubble, but in most cases, TJ's staff is just being their nice, personable selves. And while these kindly behaviors are encouraged by Trader Joe's management, it's not about sales figures; it's about creating a pleasant and memorable experience for consumers. Speaking with the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, chief executive officer Bryan Palbaum answered, "Definitively, no," when asked if crew members are told to intentionally flirt with patrons. Palbaum also offered a theory as to why this rumor has such legs. "To go into a Trader Joe's store and feel that everyone is genuinely interested in whether or not you are having a good day...I could see how that might be misinterpreted," Palbaum explained.
Leaving your reusable bags in a hard-to-reach place
Single-use plastic bags, like the kind you find at grocery stores, take an unimaginable toll on the environment. Production of these plastics significantly contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, while discarded bags and other items are accumulating in landfills all over the world. Reusable bags are a small but effective way to do your part for environmental preservation (though we recommend washing reusable bags after every use to reduce germs and prevent cross-contamination). Trader Joe's stopped using single-use plastic grocery bags in its locations in 2019, and encourages shoppers to use grocery totes when patronizing the store.
If you're the type of person who tosses their totes into the cart upon entering the store, we have some gentle advice for you. Leaving the bags at the bottom of the cart and covering them with groceries makes them less accessible, which can hold up the checkout line. Instead, placing the bags somewhere easily accessible (such as folded up in the top section of the cart) will ensure that you or the Trader Joe's staffer can get to them quickly.
Complaining about long wait times to the cashier
Water is wet, the sky is blue, and Trader Joe's stores get ridiculously crowded at times. Depending on the location, it may seem like your store is perpetually crowded, which can lead to a frustrating experience. As one Redditor angrily asked, "Is the store always so freaking busy??" to which a commenter replied, "I have three that I can go to where I live/work and they are always swamped." TJ's veterans know that avoiding the chain during the weekends is a good antidote to intense crowds, but should you accidentally find yourself in a busy store, try to keep your aggravation under wraps.
It might be tempting to complain to your good-natured cashier about the crowds and wait times, but they don't want to hear it. After all, aren't you part of the reason why the store is so busy? Also consider that Trader Joe's employees are some of the most efficient in the business, which means they're striving to get you and other patrons out the door quickly. Instead of airing grievances, why not return some of that characteristic kindness and civility that makes Trader Joe's different from other grocery chains?