Do This Before Throwing Your Blueberries In The Fridge
Fresh blueberries are a healthy, tasty treat. What can be dramatically less appealing is opening your fridge a day or two after buying them to find that the berries have already gone bad, wasting food and precious grocery money. However, experienced fruit lovers know there's a simple step to avoid this. A quick vinegar wash before storing that produce in the fridge can help keep your blueberries fresh.
For context, berries often aren't washed before they're packaged and sold because industrial-scale washing and processing can bruise them. This means they arrive at your home still covered in mold spores and other contaminants. Left unchecked, hitchhiking microbes can quickly take over your container.
By giving your blueberries a rinse in a mix of three parts water to one part white vinegar, you'll zap the free-riding biological enemies, preventing the rapid development of mold. This is thanks to the gentle acidity of vinegar, which is strong enough to inhibit the growth of mold and bacteria yet gentle enough not to harm your berries. Just make sure that you rinse it off so that it doesn't leave a flavor or odor behind.
A careful drying to follow up the vinegar wash
There's a critical additional step following a vinegar bath and rinse that locks in the preservative effects. That's drying the blueberries as thoroughly as possible, as moisture provides an environment that's more conducive to future mold growth. It's also helpful to store them in a different container than the one in which they were originally sold. Line it with paper towels to absorb any leftover moisture.
Even with the best storage, it's also vital to recognize when the fruit has gone bad. This can involve looking out for white spots on the blueberries (a sign of potentially harmful mold), mushy texture, and any off-putting smells or tastes. Such changes typically begin somewhere in the five- to 10-day range, although the vinegar bath method can extend the food's longevity.
Among the many mistakes people can make with blueberries, not properly cleaning and storing them is among the easiest to avoid. Try this technique the next time you purchase this fruit, and you may be impressed by the difference it can make.