Do This Before Throwing Your Blueberries In The Fridge

Fresh blueberries are a healthy, tasty treat. What can be dramatically less appealing is opening your fridge a day or two after buying them to find that the berries have already gone bad, wasting food and precious grocery money. However, experienced fruit lovers know there's a simple step to avoid this. A quick vinegar wash before storing that produce in the fridge can help keep your blueberries fresh.

For context, berries often aren't washed before they're packaged and sold because industrial-scale washing and processing can bruise them. This means they arrive at your home still covered in mold spores and other contaminants. Left unchecked, hitchhiking microbes can quickly take over your container.

By giving your blueberries a rinse in a mix of three parts water to one part white vinegar, you'll zap the free-riding biological enemies, preventing the rapid development of mold. This is thanks to the gentle acidity of vinegar, which is strong enough to inhibit the growth of mold and bacteria yet gentle enough not to harm your berries. Just make sure that you rinse it off so that it doesn't leave a flavor or odor behind.