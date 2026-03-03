The Seafood Chain That Delivers Consistent Quality Coast To Coast, According To Reviews

When you're craving seafood, it's hard to beat a little seaside shack in Maine. But if a trip to New England isn't on your horizon, closer options may rise to the occasion. There are a few great (and not so great) seafood chains scattered across the United States, and if you're looking for consistent quality from coast to coast, you can't go wrong with Hot N Juicy Crawfish.

A shellfish oasis that initially opened its doors in Las Vegas, Nevada, the standalone-turned-franchise began as a way for founders Tim Nguyen and Laina Vo to bring finger-licking, Cajun-style crawfish to the heart of the desert. Today, the chain boasts locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Virginia, and Washington D.C., along with five outposts in its home state of Nevada. If the multitude of rave reviews is any indication, you can get a delicious meal no matter which location you visit.

When discussing the Washington D.C. outpost, one Reddit user gushed, "The seafood is amazing and I saw they had an amazing happy hour. My friend had a spicy seafood boil and I had fried shrimp with delicious boiled corn in spicy garlic butter. 10/10 recommend." After enjoying a meal at Hot N Juicy's Phoenix location, a Yelp reviewer declared it the "Best. Seafood boil. I've ever had." The customer continued, "I'm from Chicago so I've had some pretty delicious seafood boils but wow. ... the mussels were cooked perfectly. Not overly chewy or tough."