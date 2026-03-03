The Seafood Chain That Delivers Consistent Quality Coast To Coast, According To Reviews
When you're craving seafood, it's hard to beat a little seaside shack in Maine. But if a trip to New England isn't on your horizon, closer options may rise to the occasion. There are a few great (and not so great) seafood chains scattered across the United States, and if you're looking for consistent quality from coast to coast, you can't go wrong with Hot N Juicy Crawfish.
A shellfish oasis that initially opened its doors in Las Vegas, Nevada, the standalone-turned-franchise began as a way for founders Tim Nguyen and Laina Vo to bring finger-licking, Cajun-style crawfish to the heart of the desert. Today, the chain boasts locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Virginia, and Washington D.C., along with five outposts in its home state of Nevada. If the multitude of rave reviews is any indication, you can get a delicious meal no matter which location you visit.
When discussing the Washington D.C. outpost, one Reddit user gushed, "The seafood is amazing and I saw they had an amazing happy hour. My friend had a spicy seafood boil and I had fried shrimp with delicious boiled corn in spicy garlic butter. 10/10 recommend." After enjoying a meal at Hot N Juicy's Phoenix location, a Yelp reviewer declared it the "Best. Seafood boil. I've ever had." The customer continued, "I'm from Chicago so I've had some pretty delicious seafood boils but wow. ... the mussels were cooked perfectly. Not overly chewy or tough."
Hot N Juicy Crawfish excels at Southern-style seafood
Despite the founders originally being from landlocked Dallas, Texas, Hot N Juicy Crawfish serves up Southern-style seafood that seems straight out of Louisiana. At the heart of its menu, of course, are Cajun-prepared crustaceans, from its namesake crawfish to lobster, shrimp, and Dungeness crab. Since it wouldn't be an authentic seafood boil without them, bivalves like mussels and clams are also up for grabs. And while the word "Cajun" most definitely nods to spice, customers can customize their seasonings and spice level to fit their taste buds. (No judgment if you opt for Baby Spice.)
Not sure which seasoning to start with? The house's signature Hot N' Juicy sauce is a particular fan favorite — not to mention the subject of quite a few Reddit threads seeking a copycat recipe for it. "I dream about the spicy, rich, garlicky goodness," wrote one Redditor in the r/TopSecretRecipes subreddit, lamenting the fact that "the closest [Hot N Juicy] is a seven hour drive, and I miss it!"
Beyond its by-the-pound boils, the chain also offers baskets full of crispy battered favorites, including fried catfish and fried shrimp. For a true taste of the bayou state, you can also pick up one of its "two-handed po'boys," named so due to their absolutely stacked fillings of either soft shell crab, crawfish, catfish, chicken, or shrimp. As one of the restaurant's po'boy fans wrote on Trip Advisor, "Honestly this food is better than some of the places I've eaten in New Orleans." For a Southern-inspired seafood chain, there really is no higher praise than that.