The Legendary Memphis Restaurant That Turned Away Elvis

Elvis Presley's music career is as famous as his appetite. There was no shortage to what Presley liked to eat; he loved his grilled peanut butter and banana sandwiches and once dined on meatloaf for six straight months. One would imagine that feeding Presley would be an honor for any cook, given his ravenous reputation. But it turns out one iconic Memphis restaurant wouldn't let Presley score a table.

According to "Elvis Style: from Zoot Suits to Jumpsuits," a biography by Zoey Goto, Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous would only feed The King from a distance. Presley adored the eatery's signature dish — Memphis-style barbecue pork ribs — but he wasn't permitted to eat them on site. "Elvis always wanted to rent the whole place out and my father didn't want to lose customers, so he refused," John Vergos, son of Rendezvous founder Charlie Vergos, told Goto. "Instead, we would courier our ribs out to Graceland for Elvis to enjoy."

Presley was one of many foodies who enjoyed takeout. Ordering food to eat at home became increasingly common in the 1950s as fast food and drive-ins grew in popularity. Takeout dinners like these were easier than dining out for Presley, since his stardom brought lots of attention and fanatical mobs his way. So, Vergos may have done both of them a favor, although Goto notes that avoiding the public eventually led to Presley's detrimental seclusion.