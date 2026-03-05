Is Aldi Open On Easter Sunday 2026?

If you plan on heading to Aldi to pick up some chocolate bunnies, candy eggs, Peeps, or Easter decor, don't wait until the last minute. The low-cost grocery chain is closing all of its 2,100-plus stores on Easter Sunday 2026.

This isn't a new development. According to the FAQ section on Aldi's website, Easter Sunday is one of four holidays when Aldi completely closes for the day, along with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. While there aren't any public statements on why exactly Aldi takes Easter off, employees seem happy just to be given the day to spend with their families.

With Easter Sunday falling on April 5, 2026, shopping at Aldi in March will be your best bet for stocking up on affordable Easter treats. There is a "Seasonal Products" section on the store's website, but you should also check out the best Aldi Finds in March 2026, both online and in-store, as they continue to be released throughout the month. Aldi Finds is a middle aisle in the store, known for stocking a lot of limited-edition holiday and seasonal goods, some of which might be a good match for your Easter celebrations.