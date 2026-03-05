Is Aldi Open On Easter Sunday 2026?
If you plan on heading to Aldi to pick up some chocolate bunnies, candy eggs, Peeps, or Easter decor, don't wait until the last minute. The low-cost grocery chain is closing all of its 2,100-plus stores on Easter Sunday 2026.
This isn't a new development. According to the FAQ section on Aldi's website, Easter Sunday is one of four holidays when Aldi completely closes for the day, along with Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. While there aren't any public statements on why exactly Aldi takes Easter off, employees seem happy just to be given the day to spend with their families.
With Easter Sunday falling on April 5, 2026, shopping at Aldi in March will be your best bet for stocking up on affordable Easter treats. There is a "Seasonal Products" section on the store's website, but you should also check out the best Aldi Finds in March 2026, both online and in-store, as they continue to be released throughout the month. Aldi Finds is a middle aisle in the store, known for stocking a lot of limited-edition holiday and seasonal goods, some of which might be a good match for your Easter celebrations.
Tips for Easter shopping at Aldi in 2026
At Aldi, you're likely to find affordable alternatives to the more popular Easter candies on its shelves. Instead of buying something specific like Cadbury eggs this Easter, look around for chocolate eggs in general. You might spot cheaper, Aldi-exclusive brands like Choceur, along with name brands like Reese's.
Although Aldi will be open on the Friday and Saturday before Easter, expect stores to be busy if you shop on Easter weekend. Weekends are the worst time to shop at Aldi since those are the days that get the most crowded. You might be better off heading to Aldi on either April 1 or 2, which are the Wednesday and Thursday before Easter Sunday 2026. Most stores restock the Aldi Finds in the always-popular aisle of shame on Wednesdays, so that's when you'll be able to get the freshest deals of the week.
If you really want to maximize your savings, however, you may want to shop the day after Easter Sunday instead. Some Aldi customers actually wait until after Easter weekend is done and the seasonal treats go on clearance. Consider asking an employee at your local Aldi when the markdowns will begin, as some stores could start post-holiday sales on Wednesday rather than Monday. The key to scoring the best deals is being in the store on the day Aldi starts pumping out those discounts — these items tend to go fast.