15 Best New Aldi Finds Of March 2026
Each year that the most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania fails to see his shadow, we begrudgingly wait for the last weeks of winter to pass. Luckily, when the first signs of spring finally begin to show, many of us reach for our list of best spring dinner recipes (pasta primavera, how we've missed you!). Spring pops inside stores, too, including Aldi. The chain's coveted Aldi Finds set to hit stores in March typically feature a strong seasonal flair. In March 2026, shoppers can expect to see a fresh selection of breakfast staples and lunch items, floral EVERYTHING, and even some organizational items to help us get a jump on our spring cleaning.
If you're a long-time devotee of the Aldi Finds aisle, you know what to do — hop on Aldi's website and scroll through the Finds for the good stuff. For those new to Aldi or perhaps on the fence about shopping at the store for the first time, there's no time like the present. Reluctant Aldi shoppers are won over by high-quality deals there all the time. With a little planning, you could stop by the store on the same day your favorite items from our March Aldi Finds list arrive, and grab them before they sell out. Best of luck, and happy spring shopping!
Clancy's Cuban Sandwich-flavored Kettle Chips
Aldi shoppers are obsessed with these Cuban sandwich-flavored chips, and starting March 4, they'll be able to snag them as an Aldi Find for just $2.19 per bag. Clancy's Nashville Hot Chicken Kettle Chips — another favorite flavor — will also be available at the reduced Aldi Finds price during March. These kettle chips are gluten-free, a bonus that shoppers with allergies and sensitivities are sure to appreciate.
Kirkton House 2x6 Washable Scalloped Runner
Kirkton House rugs are popular with members in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community Facebook Group, and last year, one member commented, "I wish they had a runner!" That shopper's wish will be granted on March 11, when the Kirkton House 2x6 Washable Scalloped Runner enters Aldi Finds' inventory at the price of $19.99. The runner comes in four options: green, modern, hydrangeas, and trellis.
Breakfast Best Sausage and Gravy Biscuit Bites
Perhaps you're craving sausage gravy but can't make it to one of the best restaurants for biscuits and gravy in the U.S. If that's your predicament, Aldi's Breakfast Best Sausage and Gravy Biscuit Bites are a solid runner-up. Each box contains about 40 bites and retails for $4.79. Look for this item in Aldi Finds on or after March 11. Take the box's advice and try them in the air fryer!
Crofton Cake, Muffin, or Egg Carrier
Aldi regulars love the Crofton brand for everyday kitchen essentials, and starting March 25, the store will feature a unique food carrier to add to the hype. The Crofton Cake, Muffin, or Egg Carrier features versatile inserts to make food storage and transport a breeze. Variations include a blue muffin carrier option and a rectangular lilac egg insert. Available in the Aldi Finds aisle for $9.99.
Benner Tea Party Gift Set
At just $4.99 for a box of 24 tea bags, the Benner Tea Party Gift Set is a steal, and it's coming to Aldi Finds on March 18. The caffeine-free teas come in six flavors, all inspired by fruit and pastries. Benner's tea also adheres to Aldi's high ingredient standards with no artificial flavors or colors added.
Kirkton House Floral Glass Candle
As of March 4, the Kirkton House Floral Glass Candle will be priced at $5.99. Spring-sational varieties include butterfly blossom, gardenia, lilac bloom, sunflowers, and, according to Aldi, four more mystery themes are set for release. Reddit users who took the time to review Kirkton House candles have said they burn for more than 20 hours, with a pleasant scent that lingers for days.
Kirkwood Spring Chicken Nuggets
Parents (or the young at heart), head to Aldi starting March 18 for the Kirkwood Spring Nuggets, and your children's lunches will be covered. The chicken nuggets come in bunny, chick, butterfly, egg, and flower shapes and cost $6.29 for a 1-pound, 8-ounce box. They're fully cooked and microwave-ready, made with white meat only, and pack 8 grams of protein per serving.
Pembrook Recipe Binder or Recipe Tin with Cards
If your urge to start on spring cleaning extends to getting the kitchen organized, then the Pembrook Recipe Binder or Recipe Tin with Cards might be just what you need. Beginning March 11, shoppers can pick up one or both of these Aldi Finds for $4.99 each. Get the binder or tin in black and white, floral, or gingham patterns. The binder is also available in lemon.
Bake House Creations Spring Cake Pops
On March 25, Bake House Spring Cake Pops are arriving at Aldi Finds. These cheerful, bite-sized treats will satisfy your sweet tooth without the artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives of other prepackaged cakes. The four-pack retails for $4.99 and is a favorite of Aldi fans (both young and grown). March's cake pops come in three fruity flavors: strawberry, orange, and lemon.
Crofton Spring Glass Cup with Lid
Every member of the family needs to stay hydrated. For those of us committed to helping curb the U.S. obsession with buying so many plastic water bottles, Aldi will offer the Crofton Spring Glass Cup with Lid (and straw) for $3.99 starting March 18. Seasonal designs include: bunnies and chickens, Easter eggs, floral bunnies, and large bunnies.
Clancy's Kettle Corn
Clancy's Kettle Corn is making a comeback at Aldi Finds starting March 18, and be warned, it's highly sought after by fans. The grocery chain will ring in spring with carrot cake and sweet vanilla as the flavor options, each priced at $2.29 per bag. One Redditor called Clancy's the best kettle corn they've ever had, so give it a try and decide for yourself — while supplies last.
Kirkton House Spring Mini Gnome
Known for being protective good luck charms, gnomes have been enjoying quite the moment in popular culture. Aldi shoppers can get their folklore on for just $4.99 when the Kirkton House Spring Mini Gnome drops on March 4. The adorable plush is available in the following color combinations: floral multi, floral white and pink, fluffy ivory, fluffy pink, tweed blue, and tweed mint.
Millville Pancake Mix
Aldi's Millville brand is kicking off spring with a health-conscious yet flavorful pancake mix made with plant-based colors and free of preservatives. On March 18, Aldi Finds hunters will be able to grab the mix (which includes icing) in either carrot cake or raspberries and cream — at just $3.99 per box.
Crofton Flower Serving Assortment
We can't be caught serving marshmallow peeps and other spring-themed snacks in regular bowls, so it's a good thing that the Crofton Flower Serving Assortment set will grace Aldi Finds' shelves beginning March 25. For $12.99, you can score a charming set of two bowls, two plates, or a single serving platter. Color options are purple and pink.
PurAqua Sparkling Frost Sours
Aldi's PurAqua sparkling water is perennially popular, whether it's the Belle Vie flavors that Aldi shoppers are obsessed with or the sour selections that are hitting Aldi Finds on March 18. PurAqua Sparkling Frost Sours are $.65 per 17-ounce bottle and come in apple, cherry, peach, and watermelon flavors.