Costco Has Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Cake Just In Time For Spring

Sunshine and melting snow piles are good indicators that spring is approaching. But if you're less inclined to track the weather than to check grocery store shelves, seasonal products popping up is another sign that warmer weather is on the horizon. Costco is known for dishing out fun new offerings — like its 2024 spring pie, banana cream. But fan-favorite items can also return like clockwork, and customers are thrilled to have spotted a carrot cake that made it back just in time for Easter.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Carrot Bar Cake sounds like exactly what it is: a brick-shaped dessert that can provide some vitamin A. This take on the cake incorporates walnuts, raisins, and pineapple. It's a three-layer treat held together by cream cheese frosting. Size-wise, it's pretty substantial. The Carrot Bar Cake can serve up to 12 people — or one person 12 times.

And, Costco shoppers' love for the product is clear. An Instagram account dedicated to Costco updates posted a video of the cake, and was flooded with positive comments. One user wrote, "Def 10/10 best carrot cake I've had," and another said, "absolutely the best." At their Costco, the cake was being sold for $18.99, but its price may vary based on location.