Martha Stewart Loves Using Vintage Kitchenware As Wall Decor
Many of us would love to have Martha Stewart redecorate our home. Unfortunately, it's a far-fetched dream (and an expensive one – it costs a minimum of $100,000 to hire her), but we can rearrange our living spaces according to her advice in the meantime. In a 2021 blog post, Stewart explained how she transformed a modest dining room at her farmhouse in Bedford, New York, into a spot to sip her morning joe and take remote work meetings. In addition to reupholstered furniture, unique mirrors, and a DIY brass table, she used stunning vintage kitchenware as unexpected wall decor.
"The plan was to hang drabware on nearly all the walls in the room," Stewart explained. "All the plates were carefully placed on tables in preparation for hanging. Sticky notes indicated the size and number of duplicates." By the end of the project, there were three meticulously curated arrangements of plates, secured by handy plate hangers, surrounding a pair of floor-to-ceiling windows in the room.
Specifically, Stewart used "valuable Wedgwood plates." Wedgwood, a high-end purveyor of ceramic tableware, durable fine bone china, and other expertly crafted kitchen items, has been around since 1759. The cheapest, plainest bread plates on the site start at $25 apiece, so Stewart's arrangement of more than two dozen Wedgwood pieces likely cost a small bundle.
How to decorate your walls with plates like Martha Stewart
Vintage dinnerware is an old-school kitchen item that's making a comeback. The popularity of fine china plates has been on the rise in both restaurants and home kitchens since at least 2019. With collectors sharing their DIY displays on social media and maximalism's resurgence, it's no wonder ornate, vintage plates are in vogue. Plus, antique plates were often made by hand, so the pieces are unique with details not found in mass-produced kitchenware.
Despite its perks, younger generations generally don't want fine china in their kitchens. Fine china is famously expensive and historically fragile, making the purchase out of reach and not worthwhile for some. However, using vintage dinnerware you already own as an art installation, as Martha Stewart did, is an interesting way to repurpose it. Other types of eye-catching plates can also be decoratively displayed, such as earthenware or ceramic, which are durable and often more affordable. Depending on what plates you use, Stewart's design hack might even be cheaper than artwork in the end.
Be sure to have a theme in mind before you start hanging anything. Stewart used one color and style of plate, but various designs, shapes, and textures can create an intricate pattern that is still cohesive. Avoid bowls and deeper plates, opting instead for flat pieces that are easier to mount. Most importantly, don't overthink it — this elegant yet kitschy wall decor idea is meant to be charmingly flawed.