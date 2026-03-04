Martha Stewart Loves Using Vintage Kitchenware As Wall Decor

Many of us would love to have Martha Stewart redecorate our home. Unfortunately, it's a far-fetched dream (and an expensive one – it costs a minimum of $100,000 to hire her), but we can rearrange our living spaces according to her advice in the meantime. In a 2021 blog post, Stewart explained how she transformed a modest dining room at her farmhouse in Bedford, New York, into a spot to sip her morning joe and take remote work meetings. In addition to reupholstered furniture, unique mirrors, and a DIY brass table, she used stunning vintage kitchenware as unexpected wall decor.

"The plan was to hang drabware on nearly all the walls in the room," Stewart explained. "All the plates were carefully placed on tables in preparation for hanging. Sticky notes indicated the size and number of duplicates." By the end of the project, there were three meticulously curated arrangements of plates, secured by handy plate hangers, surrounding a pair of floor-to-ceiling windows in the room.

Specifically, Stewart used "valuable Wedgwood plates." Wedgwood, a high-end purveyor of ceramic tableware, durable fine bone china, and other expertly crafted kitchen items, has been around since 1759. The cheapest, plainest bread plates on the site start at $25 apiece, so Stewart's arrangement of more than two dozen Wedgwood pieces likely cost a small bundle.