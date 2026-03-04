Where Are Papa John's Complementary Pepperoncinis From?

In a world of forgettable chain pizza, Papa John's stands out in the minds of many hungry folks seeking delivery through one simple addition: a sharply pickled, mildly spicy pepperoncini pepper included with each pie and other popular menu items. Curious minds may wonder about the path those complementary peppers take from the plant to your local pizzeria. For Papa John's pepperoncini, the story starts in the fertile farm fields of Turkey.

In a 2017 interview with Thrillist, the chain's "chief ingredient officer," Sean Muldoon, mentioned the Eurasian nation as the source of Papa John's pepperoncini. The company is apparently such a large consumer of the peppers that it buys approximately 1 out of every 4 pepperoncini produced by Turkey. The country's Mediterranean climate allows it to compete with other top pepperoncini-producing nations such as Greece and Italy.

However, this Turkish supply relationship hasn't always been a smooth one. Muldoon revealed that, as the chain rapidly grew in the late 1990s, its traditional suppliers struggled to keep up with the demand for peppers, a fact he claimed sparked a worldwide pepperoncini shortage. That's a startling feat, considering Turkey produces the third most peppers of any country worldwide, and exports the fourth most.