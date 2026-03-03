Costco Just Upgraded Its Bakery Selection With A Sweet New Spring Dessert
As the promise of spring inches closer, the days stay lighter for longer, warmer weather permits more outdoor activities, and Costco brings new seasonal items to the bakery. The warehouse retailer finds a great balance of year-round bakery classics around and fresh, seasonal favorites. A perfect example of the latter is the lemon custard pie, which just hit the bakery section.
Spring desserts should be lighter than their rich and heavy holiday season sweets; chocolate and peppermint are out, and lemon and cream are in. The flavors of this pie are refreshing enough for the increasingly warm days, but the bright yellow pie can be a cheerful treat on the lingering rainy days.
The base is a flaky, buttery crust that is filled with a creamy lemon custard filling, and it's finished with an impressive edge of whipped topping. Like Costco's other beloved seasonal and holiday pies, this 4-pound pie does not lack in generosity. It's big enough for a small party or gathering – perhaps for your Easter celebration? – and does not hold back on thick layers. At one location, the pie is priced at $18.99 (though the cost could vary by store), and it's not clear how long the dessert will be around.
What customers are saying about Costco's lemon custard pie
According to Costco customers who have tried the pie, the general consensus is that it tastes as good as it looks. However, this is very much dependent on what your expectations are from a lemon custard pie. Costco Hot Finds reported that the custard is creamy and velvety, and sweet with a slight tartness. The Costco Twins found that the texture was similar to creme brulee, and it wasn't too sweet or overly lemony. On the opposing side, one Facebook user rated the pie a 5.9 out of 10 because they found the whipped topping overwhelming and felt the custard wasn't tart enough.
Some shoppers might be inclined to compare this offering to a similar treat. Key lime pie is a seasonal summer item at Costco, and at least one person who has eaten both treats found that the latter dessert has a stronger citrus flavor. On Reddit, a user said of the lemony offering, "Having now tried it, I can definitely say that the Key Lime was superior, but being a custard pie, this one is creamier and more mild. It is good, but could be a bit more tart."
So if you want a mild lemon flavor and a whole lot of creaminess, the new pie might be a good pick. Those who love tart and strong citrus flavors might want to consider looking for a key lime pie instead. If you want to try another spring bakery item at Costco, the chain's fan-favorite carrot cake recently made it back to the store's shelves.