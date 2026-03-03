Costco Just Upgraded Its Bakery Selection With A Sweet New Spring Dessert

As the promise of spring inches closer, the days stay lighter for longer, warmer weather permits more outdoor activities, and Costco brings new seasonal items to the bakery. The warehouse retailer finds a great balance of year-round bakery classics around and fresh, seasonal favorites. A perfect example of the latter is the lemon custard pie, which just hit the bakery section.

Spring desserts should be lighter than their rich and heavy holiday season sweets; chocolate and peppermint are out, and lemon and cream are in. The flavors of this pie are refreshing enough for the increasingly warm days, but the bright yellow pie can be a cheerful treat on the lingering rainy days.

The base is a flaky, buttery crust that is filled with a creamy lemon custard filling, and it's finished with an impressive edge of whipped topping. Like Costco's other beloved seasonal and holiday pies, this 4-pound pie does not lack in generosity. It's big enough for a small party or gathering – perhaps for your Easter celebration? – and does not hold back on thick layers. At one location, the pie is priced at $18.99 (though the cost could vary by store), and it's not clear how long the dessert will be around.