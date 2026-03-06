This Is Gordon Ramsay's Highest Rated Restaurant, According To TripAdvisor Reviews

Here's a shocker: Gordon Ramsay's only three-Michelin-star restaurant isn't even his best one — at least according to reviews on TripAdvisor. London's Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has maintained its three stars for an astonishing 25 years, currently sits at an average score of 4.6 on TripAdvisor, falling a fraction of a point behind another Ramsay establishment. The restaurant that edged it out? Le Pressoir d'Argent Gordon Ramsay, a two-star restaurant in Bordeaux, France, which has an average review score of 4.7.

One of the more recent five-point reviews commended the "faultless, elegant, relaxed service" and felt the meal was "unambiguously a three-Michelin-star experience." Many of the reviews raved about the restaurant's signature lobster dish, while another review in 2023 (translated from French) called the dishes "original, subtle, sophisticated, and meticulously crafted with elegance." The handful of negative reviews it got on TripAdvisor were more about small incidents, such as a misunderstanding about a reservation or sticker shock on wine pairings, but the restaurant was always quick to respond with an apology on most. Ramsay himself probably wouldn't have cared, given how he takes brutal reviews with thicker skin these days.

It's possible, however, that Le Pressoir d'Argent has a higher score than Restaurant Gordon Ramsay mainly because it has only 737 reviews compared to the latter's 3,436. While Le Pressoir d'Argent is undoubtedly very good, its status as Ramsay's best spot on TripAdvisor could very well just be a product of favorable math.