This Is Gordon Ramsay's Highest Rated Restaurant, According To TripAdvisor Reviews
Here's a shocker: Gordon Ramsay's only three-Michelin-star restaurant isn't even his best one — at least according to reviews on TripAdvisor. London's Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has maintained its three stars for an astonishing 25 years, currently sits at an average score of 4.6 on TripAdvisor, falling a fraction of a point behind another Ramsay establishment. The restaurant that edged it out? Le Pressoir d'Argent Gordon Ramsay, a two-star restaurant in Bordeaux, France, which has an average review score of 4.7.
One of the more recent five-point reviews commended the "faultless, elegant, relaxed service" and felt the meal was "unambiguously a three-Michelin-star experience." Many of the reviews raved about the restaurant's signature lobster dish, while another review in 2023 (translated from French) called the dishes "original, subtle, sophisticated, and meticulously crafted with elegance." The handful of negative reviews it got on TripAdvisor were more about small incidents, such as a misunderstanding about a reservation or sticker shock on wine pairings, but the restaurant was always quick to respond with an apology on most. Ramsay himself probably wouldn't have cared, given how he takes brutal reviews with thicker skin these days.
It's possible, however, that Le Pressoir d'Argent has a higher score than Restaurant Gordon Ramsay mainly because it has only 737 reviews compared to the latter's 3,436. While Le Pressoir d'Argent is undoubtedly very good, its status as Ramsay's best spot on TripAdvisor could very well just be a product of favorable math.
What to eat at Gordon Ramsay's top-rated restaurant
More detailed reviews on TripAdvisor favor ordering Le Pressoir d'Argent's tasting menus, which evolve over time based on the chef and seasonality of ingredients. In 2023, for example, a full tasting menu served 14 courses; as of February 2026, Le Pressoir d'Argent's Heritage menu focuses on presenting seven. Both the five-course Origins menu — which includes a snail dish that earned a shoutout on TripAdvisor — and the seven-course Heritage menu can be supplemented with a selection of cheeses.
The highlight, according to both Le Pressoir d'Argent itself and numerous TripAdvisor reviews, is the Breton lobster à la presse. The signature dish is made with fresh Breton blue lobster grilled over a wood fire and served with Aquitaine caviar from Maison Sturia. It's finished tableside with a sauce made from the lobster's shell; every bit of flavor is pressure-extracted using the restaurant's namesake: an extremely rare solid silver press made by luxury brand Christofle, of which there are only five in the world.
According to the Michelin Guide, the menu is signed off on by Ramsay, but is usually developed in collaboration with his fellow chefs. As of 2026, that would be executive chef Alexandre Koa, a French chef who bridges local ingredients with the flavors of his Cameroonian roots, and whom Ramsay trusts enough to give him ample freedom in the kitchen (via Le Monde). Ramsay has been known to be supportive behind the scenes, as former Hell's Kitchen contestant Sommer Sellers shared with Mashed in an exclusive interview in 2023.