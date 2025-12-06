10 Warning Signs Of A Bad Restaurant, According To Restaurant Pros

Not every restaurant is a winner. I won't name names, but I've certainly wasted money in plenty of food establishments that weren't worth it. But if you can tell the warning signs of a bad restaurant, you may be able to avoid the subpar establishments before you've parted with your hard-earned cash. The thing with restaurants is that they don't have to be fancy. Some hole-in-the-wall joints serve incredible food. And some Michelin Star restaurants are overrated. It's not all about appearances or 16-course tasting menus, but there are things to look out for.

As a food writer who has spent time working in various food businesses, I've eaten at my share of restaurants, and I feel like I have an eye for what separates the good from the bad. But I didn't want to give you my opinion alone. I also interviewed four restaurant pros, including owners, managers, and chefs. These people are at the heart of the business and have insight from living the restaurant life every day.

With their experience and my own, I honed in on those signals that a place isn't worth eating at. Some of these tip you off the moment you step through the door. Or even beforehand, if you look up the menu online. In other cases, you need to sample the food before you spot the issues. Here's to eating at better restaurants from now on.