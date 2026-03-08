How David Chang Turns Popeyes Biscuits Into A Fancy Treat

If you've ever eaten at one of David Chang's restaurants or watched his Netflix show "Breakfast, Lunch, & Dinner," you probably know that knows food. More than that, he truly loves and honors it. You can tell in the way he cooks it, in the way he talks about it, and perhaps most importantly, in the way he eats it. There is no pretention in the way that Chang dines — even when he's snacking on caviar.

In a video posted to TikTok, the restaurateur showed fans the snack he likes to whip out for "very special occasions": Popeye's biscuits slathered with a healthy dose of butter and a heaping mound of caviar. If you've not had the pleasure of eating caviar, the raw fish eggs are rich and delightfully salty like seawater. Different varieties can have different flavor profiles ranging from buttery or nutty, to minerally or sweet. While this food is typically served with blini (tiny buckwheat pancakes) and crème fraîche, in Chang's version the butter takes the place of cream, while the biscuit plays the role of the blini. It creates a salty, sweet, creamy, and starchy bite that hits all the notes and satisfies all the texture requirements. In Chang's words, it's a sort of "surf and turf" experience for the taste buds.