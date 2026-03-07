This Is Hands Down The Worst Mexican-Style Fast Food Chain

While the constant health violations at Chipotle have slowed down this decade, there are still other reasons to avoid the chain if you're looking for a Mexican-ish experience. The serving sizes have shrunk so far that Chipotle went viral on TikTok. Many users shared frustration with how little the employees scoop onto your burrito bowl, especially if you order online and can't object to the measly crumbs of carnitas on offer.

The problem got so bad that even the CEO had to admit to the shrinking portion sizes. In a statement emailed to "Good Morning America" (via ABC), Chipotle's Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer, Laurie Schalow, said that the company had "reinforced proper portioning with our employees." On top of everything, adding a couple of spoonfuls of guacamole now sets you back around $3, depending on location.

However, sometimes there's a silver lining to the portion sizes being small: some of the food just ain't it. Take, for instance, how unhealthy Chipotle's salad options can be, with some adding up to over 1,000 calories. There was also the time it released a queso so bad that people on Twitter would throw it in the trash, coinciding with a dip in the company's stocks (excuse the pun). With new Mexican-style chain restaurants on the rise, there are fewer and fewer reasons to step into a Chipotle these days, and we think that's a rare bit of good news.