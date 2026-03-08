This Creamy Ingredient Makes Martha Stewart's Banana Bread Stand Out

With a tried-and-true baked good like banana bread, it can feel like nearly every recipe is the same. So if you're bored with the same-old, same-old when it comes to this tasty treat, it's worth looking to the guidance of some of the food world's biggest names. In this case, it's iconic chef and media personality Martha Stewart, who has one small-but-impactful tweak to her recipe that's enough to excite the palates of banana bread lovers everywhere. That's the use of sour cream.

Stewart's recipe calls for a half cup of sour cream per loaf. It's added later in the mixing process, at the same time the mashed bananas and vanilla are introduced.

Although it's not uncommon for recipes to use milk or buttermilk, sour cream takes the dairy angle in a new direction. It's substantially higher in fat than these other options, which produces a richer, moister crumb. And unlike milk, it's thick enough to prevent the batter from thinning out too much, while still providing sufficient moisture. In addition, sour cream adds a subtle tang that contrasts perfectly with the overall sweetness of the loaf.