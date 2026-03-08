The Hidden Downside Of Letting Meat Rest

You've just purchased the most beautifully marbled steak for a special dinner. Whether you're preparing it perfectly for the hot grill or still deciding on a number of different ways to cook it, one thing is certain: You want a medium rare interior. Fast forward to when the steak is almost done cooking and you take it off the heat to let it rest for a couple minutes with the intention of keeping the interior juicy. But after slicing into it, you see it's far beyond medium rare — almost medium well. What happened?

Conventional wisdom says you did everything right. Most chefs say it's essential to rest after cooking to help the juices stay in the meat. But this isn't actually true, and since the meat continues to cook when it's off the heat, a long rest might overcook the steak.

You should think of resting as another step in the cooking process rather than something that happens after cooking. Theoretically, the steak's temperature should rise approximately 5 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit while resting, but the exact amount is almost impossible to calculate and could be much higher, which then leads to overcooked meat.