The Cajun Restaurant Serving Mountains Of Perfectly Fried Seafood, According To Reviews
As food lovers who have had many good (and bad) restaurant experiences, we know the value of honest feedback from customer to customer, and thus, you'll frequently find us scrolling through reviews. And when a restaurant receives five stars in all four categories (value, service, food, and atmosphere), it grabs our attention. Combine the glowing sweep of stars with descriptions of overflowing portions of fried seafood, and we're officially listening.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, the Cajun-inspired regional seafood chain with locations in the Midwest and the South, consistently earns high ratings. Reviewers often praise the generous portion sizes and quality of seafood, particularly the trout and shrimp dishes. One reviewer from Bellaire, Texas, took to TripAdvisor to share their experience with the rainbow trout, commenting, "It was lovely, tender, melting in the mouth, with a delicate buttery sauce."
We know the truth about Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen (it's family-owned by the Pappas brothers), and positive reviews have earned it a spot in the "best" category on our list of the best and worst seafood chains in America. Upon hearing "Hot Honey Glazed Gator Bites," we took a deep dive through detailed Yelp reviews and Reddit conversations to gather everything customers had to divulge about Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen. Does it truly deliver a unique ambiance and exceptional food — "the Pappadeaux glow" as its website claims? Here's everything reviewers had to say.
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is exceptional but pricey
Redditors recommended the food at several Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen locations, though some took issue with the restaurant's rising prices. It's one of the 11 most expensive seafood chains in America, and most of the entrees are in the $30 to $50 range. When a poster at r/Houston asked what to order, users recommended the fried alligator bites appetizer; the crawfish platter with étouffée, fried tails, and dirty rice; and the Pasta Mardi Gras as top-tier menu choices that highlight the restaurant's Cajun flair. Another group of commenters at r/askdfw recommended the fried calamari and the Fondeaux.
Yelp reviewers also weighed in favorably on the quality of the seafood and the overall vibe at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, with a customer from Pearland, Texas, raving about the four-piece stuffed shrimp served with dirty rice. "The shrimp were crunchy outside with a soft, gooey inside and full of flavor in every piece," they said. "The dirty rice was doughy, savory, and meaty, complementing the pieces very nicely." Another Yelp customer from Houston, Texas, appeared to reference "the Pappadeaux glow," the company claims to deliver — describing a dining experience after a long day of Black Friday shopping that was calming and not overly crowded, to their surprise. Overall, they rated their visit four stars and called Pappadauex Seafood Kitchen a "great place for a post-shopping refuel."