11 Most Expensive Seafood Chains In America

Dining at the best and worst seafood chains in America can be a bit unnerving when you discover it costs an arm and a leg for a claw and a tail, especially when funds are tight. Though not all seafood restaurants serve supreme fare at premium prices, there are a number of expensive chains that tempt the discerning fish fan — and some keep their prices so high that your meal could land you underwater if you're not careful.

In general, many expensive seafood chains go out of their way to provide exceptional dining moments for their clientele, even if it means charging more. That may be one of the biggest seafood restaurant red flags for anyone who keeps a tight rein on their entertainment budget, but for those who don't mind splurging every once in a while, it's a savory reassurance. In both cases, it helps to have some guidance regarding what the most expensive seafood chains offer and how customers feel about what they're paying for.

Clearly, prices can change over time and based on location. Menu items are also subject to alterations due to availability. While you may find differences between these descriptions and menus in your area, these seven chains currently operate the most expensive seafood restaurants around.