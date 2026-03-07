5 Alton Brown Tips For Perfect Poached Eggs

The perfectly cooked egg is delicious, but a poorly executed one can ruin breakfast. Whether you like your eggs scrambled, boiled, or fried, mastering the art of each method can be challenging. One particularly tricky egg-making method is poaching, which is essentially dropping raw eggs into water and allowing them to cook at relatively low temperatures. The result is a perfectly tender egg white and a still-gooey egg yolk, but achieving this balance can be frustrating.

Celebrity experts try to help out the everyday chefs — the unique way Ina Garten makes poached eggs involves not agitating the water, and Nigella Lawson's trick for perfect poached eggs calls on lemon juice. But who better to learn from than "Good Eats" chef Alton Brown, who often has unique (and uber-specific) approaches to crafting dishes.

We once made breakfast with Alton Brown and it was everything we dreamed, but the chef's approach to poached eggs incorporates his brand of comedy and his attention to detail — and sometimes, laughing through the mistakes is what you'll need to perfect a poached egg. The method, like anything new, takes time to learn and practice, but Brown broke it down for Food Network viewers in a segment called "A Positively Perfect Poach." The chef reflects, "Looks like you could use some poached egg tips," and we couldn't agree more (via YouTube). So to prepare you to tackle your next breakfast, we've pulled together some of Brown's best tips for that "positively perfect poach."